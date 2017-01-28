Reign Slip Past Rampage 4-3
January 28, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 28, 2017) - Paul LaDue tallied a goal and added an assist to help the Ontario Reign (23-9-7-0) to a 4-3 win over the San Antonio Rampage (20-21-4-0) at the AT&T Center.
For the fourth consecutive time against Ontario this season, the Rampage registered the opening goal when forward A.J. Greer found the back of the net at the 5:38 mark on a centering pass from J.T. Compher and Mat Clark. Ontario tied the game at one just 59 seconds later when LaDue scored an unassisted goal at 6:37. The Reign followed with a second unassisted goal at 12:55 when Daniel Ciampini forced a Rampage turnover and slipped the puck past San Antonio's Spencer Martin. The Rampage battled back to tie the game two before the intermission when Compher knocked home a loose puck 14:50 into the period.
Ontario regained the lead 9:27 into the second frame when Teddy Purcell recorded his seventh of the season. Kurt MacDermid extended Ontario's lead to two when his shot from the point deflected off the top of Martin's glove and landed in the net, giving the Reign a 4-2 lead after 40 minutes.
Sergei Boikov pulled the Rampage within a goal with 24.7 seconds left in regulation but San Antonio couldn't net the equalizer.
Tonight's Lines
Forwards: Defensemen: Goaltenders:
Whitney - O'Brien - Petryk Bigras - Clark Martin
Greer - Compher - Sislo Boikov - Lindholm Smith
Bourque - Girard - Grimaldi Geertsen - Siemens
Henley - Bourke - Nantel
Up Next
The San Antonio Rampage will celebrate breast cancer survivors and raise awareness for breast health during their seventh annual Pink in the Rink game, benefitting Susan G. Komen, on Feb. 3. Puck drop against the Texas Stars is set for 7:30 p.m. at the AT&T Center. The game will also be broadcast on Fox Sports Southwest. For a seventh straight year, the game will be played on pink ice and the Rampage will wear special black-and-pink jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game to benefit Susan G. Komen. Friday's game will also be a Bud Light KISS 99.5 $1 Drink Night. Fans can purchase $1 domestic beers and sodas throughout the game. Rampage games can be heard on Ticket 760 and SARampage.com. Individual and season tickets are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2016-17 season is presented by Wells Fargo.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.