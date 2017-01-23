Reign Roll Toward All-Star Weekend on Top of Division

January 23, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





The Week That Was...

Previous Week's Record: 2-2-0-0

Monday, January 16 at Tucson Roadrunners: 3-2 Loss

Defenseman Vincent LoVerde recorded two assists, but the Ontario Reign (19-8-6-0) fell to Tucson Roadrunners (19-9-4-0) 3-2 at Tucson Arena Monday evening. Game Summary Watch Highlights

Wednesday, January 18 at Tucson Roadrunners: 4-1 Loss

The Ontario Reign (19-9-6-0) scored early in the second period, but the Tucson Roadrunners (20-9-4-0) scored four unanswered goals en route to a 4-1 victory at Tucson Arena Tuesday night. Game Summary

Saturday, January 21 vs. San Jose Barracuda: 7-2 Win

Jonny Brodzinski scored twice, Teddy Purcell, Sam Herr, Mike Amadio each had a goal and an assist, and the Ontario Reign (20-9-6-0) breezed past the San Jose Barracuda (19-11-1-3) with a 7-2 victory on Saturday night at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Watch Highlights

Sunday, January 22 vs. San Diego Gulls: 3-2 Shootout Win

Brodzinski scored the lone marker in the shootout, Jack Campbell made 30 saves and the Ontario Reign (21-9-6-0) beat the San Diego Gulls (18-12-2-2), 3-2, on Sunday afternoon at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Watch Highlights

The Numbers

Record: 21-9-6-0 (1st Place, Pacific Division)

Home: 11-5-1-0

Away: 10-4-5-0

Last 10 Games : 6-3-1-0

Streak: 2-0-0-0

Goals: Jonny Brodzinski (13)

Assists: T.J. Hensick (20)

Points: T.J. Hensick (30)

Penalty Minutes: Kurtis MacDermid (69)

Power-Play Goals: Michael Mersch, Adrian Kempe (6)

Power-Play Assists: Vincent LoVerde, T.J. Hensick (11)

Power-Play Points: T.J. Hensick (15)

Shorthanded Goals: Vincent LoVerde, Justin Auger (1)

Shorthanded Assists: Justin Auger, Rob Scuderi (1)

Shorthanded Points: Justin Auger (2)

Game-Winning Goals: Jonny Brodzinski (4)

Wins: Jack Campbell (18)

GAA: Jack Campbell (2.61)

SPCT: Jack Campbell (.910)

AHL Leaders

Defenseman Kurtis MacDermid leads the American Hockey League with 27 minor penalties.

Goaltender Jack Campbell is first in the AHL with 18 wins and 16th with a 2.61 goals-against average. He also places second with 1,612 minutes played and fifth with 706 saves.

Defenseman Vincent LoVerde is tied for 13th among AHL defensemen with 23 points (six goals, 17 assists).

This Week:

Ontario Reign vs. Bakersfield Condors

Wednesday, Jan. 25

7:00 p.m. PT

Citizens Business Bank Arena

Reign Power Play Pack - Ticket, Hot Dog & Soda Starting at $25 with No Fees!

Listen Live: Reign Radio

Watch Live: AHL Live

Preview: Fifth of 10 meetings; 3-0-1-0 head-to-head record

Ontario Reign at San Antonio Rampage

Friday, Jan. 27

5:30 p.m. PT

AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

Listen Live: Reign Radio

Watch Live: AHL Live

Preview: Third of six meetings; 1-1-0-0 head-to-head record

Ontario Reign at San Antonio Rampage

Saturday, Jan. 28

5:30 p.m. PT

AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

Listen Live: Reign Radio

Watch Live: AHL Live

Preview: Fourth of six meetings

Latest Reign News...

Reign Practice Update - Backman, Herr and Schilling Enjoy Weekend

Catch up with forward Sean Backman as he joins the Reign's top line with Teddy Purcell and T.J. Hensick, review Sam Herr's performance over the weekend including a Gordie Howe Hat Trick and meet new defenseman Cameron Schilling for the first time. Watch Update

Practice Notes: Campbell Set to Match Budaj's Streak; Bissonnette Update

Good afternoon from a rainy Ontario. The group skated at CBBA at 10 a.m. and here's a few notes from it: Practice Notes

Reign Take Down Gulls in Shootout

Brodzinski scored the lone marker in a shootout, Jack Campbell made 30 saves and the Ontario Reign (21-9-6-0) beat the San Diego Gulls (18-12-2-2), 3-2, on Sunday afternoon at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Watch Highlights Game Summary

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.