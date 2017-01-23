Reign Roll Toward All-Star Weekend on Top of Division
January 23, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Week That Was...
Previous Week's Record: 2-2-0-0
Monday, January 16 at Tucson Roadrunners: 3-2 Loss
Defenseman Vincent LoVerde recorded two assists, but the Ontario Reign (19-8-6-0) fell to Tucson Roadrunners (19-9-4-0) 3-2 at Tucson Arena Monday evening. Game Summary Watch Highlights
Wednesday, January 18 at Tucson Roadrunners: 4-1 Loss
The Ontario Reign (19-9-6-0) scored early in the second period, but the Tucson Roadrunners (20-9-4-0) scored four unanswered goals en route to a 4-1 victory at Tucson Arena Tuesday night. Game Summary
Saturday, January 21 vs. San Jose Barracuda: 7-2 Win
Jonny Brodzinski scored twice, Teddy Purcell, Sam Herr, Mike Amadio each had a goal and an assist, and the Ontario Reign (20-9-6-0) breezed past the San Jose Barracuda (19-11-1-3) with a 7-2 victory on Saturday night at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Watch Highlights
Sunday, January 22 vs. San Diego Gulls: 3-2 Shootout Win
Brodzinski scored the lone marker in the shootout, Jack Campbell made 30 saves and the Ontario Reign (21-9-6-0) beat the San Diego Gulls (18-12-2-2), 3-2, on Sunday afternoon at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Watch Highlights
The Numbers
Record: 21-9-6-0 (1st Place, Pacific Division)
Home: 11-5-1-0
Away: 10-4-5-0
Last 10 Games : 6-3-1-0
Streak: 2-0-0-0
Goals: Jonny Brodzinski (13)
Assists: T.J. Hensick (20)
Points: T.J. Hensick (30)
Penalty Minutes: Kurtis MacDermid (69)
Power-Play Goals: Michael Mersch, Adrian Kempe (6)
Power-Play Assists: Vincent LoVerde, T.J. Hensick (11)
Power-Play Points: T.J. Hensick (15)
Shorthanded Goals: Vincent LoVerde, Justin Auger (1)
Shorthanded Assists: Justin Auger, Rob Scuderi (1)
Shorthanded Points: Justin Auger (2)
Game-Winning Goals: Jonny Brodzinski (4)
Wins: Jack Campbell (18)
GAA: Jack Campbell (2.61)
SPCT: Jack Campbell (.910)
AHL Leaders
Defenseman Kurtis MacDermid leads the American Hockey League with 27 minor penalties.
Goaltender Jack Campbell is first in the AHL with 18 wins and 16th with a 2.61 goals-against average. He also places second with 1,612 minutes played and fifth with 706 saves.
Defenseman Vincent LoVerde is tied for 13th among AHL defensemen with 23 points (six goals, 17 assists).
This Week:
Ontario Reign vs. Bakersfield Condors
Wednesday, Jan. 25
7:00 p.m. PT
Citizens Business Bank Arena
Reign Power Play Pack - Ticket, Hot Dog & Soda Starting at $25 with No Fees!
Listen Live: Reign Radio
Watch Live: AHL Live
Preview: Fifth of 10 meetings; 3-0-1-0 head-to-head record
Ontario Reign at San Antonio Rampage
Friday, Jan. 27
5:30 p.m. PT
AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas
Listen Live: Reign Radio
Watch Live: AHL Live
Preview: Third of six meetings; 1-1-0-0 head-to-head record
Ontario Reign at San Antonio Rampage
Saturday, Jan. 28
5:30 p.m. PT
AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas
Listen Live: Reign Radio
Watch Live: AHL Live
Preview: Fourth of six meetings
Latest Reign News...
Reign Practice Update - Backman, Herr and Schilling Enjoy Weekend
Catch up with forward Sean Backman as he joins the Reign's top line with Teddy Purcell and T.J. Hensick, review Sam Herr's performance over the weekend including a Gordie Howe Hat Trick and meet new defenseman Cameron Schilling for the first time. Watch Update
Practice Notes: Campbell Set to Match Budaj's Streak; Bissonnette Update
Good afternoon from a rainy Ontario. The group skated at CBBA at 10 a.m. and here's a few notes from it: Practice Notes
Reign Take Down Gulls in Shootout
Brodzinski scored the lone marker in a shootout, Jack Campbell made 30 saves and the Ontario Reign (21-9-6-0) beat the San Diego Gulls (18-12-2-2), 3-2, on Sunday afternoon at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Watch Highlights Game Summary
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2017
- San Antonio Rampage Weekly Update: January 23 - San Antonio Rampage
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Christoph Bertschy from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Reign Roll Toward All-Star Weekend on Top of Division - Ontario Reign
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold "Painting with a Purpose" February 8 - Syracuse Crunch
- Week 15 Report - Rockford IceHogs
- Big Week on Tap for the Admirals - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks Weekly Schedule - Rochester Americans
- Red Wings Assign Drew Miller to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Team History Made During Weekend Series at Stockton - Stockton Heat
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Richard Bachman Named Ccm/AHL Player of the Week - Utica Comets
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Forward Kurtis Gabriel to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Amerks to Deliver Coffee and Donuts to Local Firehouses and Police - Rochester Americans
- Comets End January by Continuing Home Game Sellout Streak - Utica Comets
- Brodzinski, Campbell Lead Ontario Reign to 3-2 Shootout Victory Over San Diego - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.