News Release

Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League (NHL), announced their best-of-five Pacific Division semifinals schedule against the San Diego Gulls.

Pacific Division Semifinals

Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 21 - Ontario at San Diego, 7:00 PT

Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 22 - San Diego at Ontario, 7:00 PT

Game 3 - Fri., Apr. 28 - Ontario at San Diego, 7:00 PT

*Game 4 - Mon., May 1 - San Diego at Ontario, 7:00 PT

*Game 5 - Tue., May 2 - Ontario at San Diego, 7:00 PT

*if necessary

The Ontario Reign have clinched a berth in the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs! Sign up for the latest news and ticket information and enter to win two all-in 2017-18 memberships! Join the Reign Priority List

Celebrate the 2016-17 season and push the Reign into the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs on Fan Appreciation Night on Friday, April 14 against the San Diego Gulls at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Friday is $2 Bud Light Friday! The first 9,000 fans receive a Smart Solar Power clapper! Be sure to purchase your Jersey Off Their Back raffle ticket benefiting the Hope Reigns Foundation for a chance to win a game-worn jersey from your favorite player right after the game!

Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook at Facebook.com/OntarioReign, join the conversation on Twitter at Twitter.com/OntarioReign and follow us on Instagram at Instagram.com/OntarioReignHockey .

