April 13, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign
News Release
Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League (NHL), announced their best-of-five Pacific Division semifinals schedule against the San Diego Gulls.
Pacific Division Semifinals
Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 21 - Ontario at San Diego, 7:00 PT
Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 22 - San Diego at Ontario, 7:00 PT
Game 3 - Fri., Apr. 28 - Ontario at San Diego, 7:00 PT
*Game 4 - Mon., May 1 - San Diego at Ontario, 7:00 PT
*Game 5 - Tue., May 2 - Ontario at San Diego, 7:00 PT
*if necessary
The Ontario Reign have clinched a berth in the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs! Sign up for the latest news and ticket information and enter to win two all-in 2017-18 memberships! Join the Reign Priority List
Celebrate the 2016-17 season and push the Reign into the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs on Fan Appreciation Night on Friday, April 14 against the San Diego Gulls at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Friday is $2 Bud Light Friday! The first 9,000 fans receive a Smart Solar Power clapper! Be sure to purchase your Jersey Off Their Back raffle ticket benefiting the Hope Reigns Foundation for a chance to win a game-worn jersey from your favorite player right after the game!
Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook at Facebook.com/OntarioReign, join the conversation on Twitter at Twitter.com/OntarioReign and follow us on Instagram at Instagram.com/OntarioReignHockey .
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2017
- Phantoms Playoff Tickets on Sale Now - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Heat Magic Number Down to One in Overtime Loss To Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Gulls Get Back to Winning Ways with 5-1 Victory over Condors - San Diego Gulls
- Maillet and Amadio Roll Reign Past Heat in Overtime - Ontario Reign
- Admirals Score Two Early Goals, Hang on for 2-1 Win - Rockford IceHogs
- Reign Release Pacific Division Semifinals Schedule vs. San Diego - Ontario Reign
- Condors Fall in SD, But Remain in Playoff Hunt - Bakersfield Condors
- San Diego Gulls First Round Playoff Series Schedule Announced - San Diego Gulls
- Griffins Clinch Home-Ice Advantage with 2-1 Shootout Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Put up 48 Shots But Fall in Shootout - Rochester Americans
- Phantoms Shootout Win at Wilkes-Barre Locks up Spot In Playoffs - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Stars Hold on for 4-3 Win over Rampage - Texas Stars
- Stars Edge Rampage 4-3 - San Antonio Rampage