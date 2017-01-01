Reign Release Defenseman Alexx Privitera
January 1, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League (NHL), have announced the following player transaction.
Released from PTO
Alexx Privitera - D
Privitera, 23, skated in two games with the Reign including his AHL debut on December 26 against the Bakersfield Condors. The Old Tappan, New Jersey, native attended training camp with the Reign and appeared in the preseason against the San Diego Gulls. In 20 contests with the Manchester Monarchs (ECHL), Privitera recorded 15 points (four goals, 11 assists). Prior to turning pro, he attended the University of Vermont for two seasons.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.