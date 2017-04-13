Reign Release Defenseman Alexx Privitera from PTO

April 13, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign
News Release
Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League (NHL), released defenseman Alexx Privitera from his professional tryout agreement.
Privitera, 24, skated in 19 games with the Reign this season, recording six assists and a plus-five rating. In 33 games with the Manchester Monarchs (ECHL), the Old Tappan, New Jersey, native grabbed 22 points (five goals, 17 assists). Prior to turning pro, Privitera skated two seasons of college hockey at the University of Vermont and two seasons at Boston University.
Celebrate the 2016-17 season and push the Reign into the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs on Fan Appreciation Night tomorrow, Friday, April 14 against the San Diego Gulls at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Friday is $2 Bud Light Friday! The first 9,000 fans receive a Smart Solar Power clapper! Be sure to purchase your Jersey Off Their Back raffle ticket benefiting the Hope Reigns Foundation for a chance to win a game-worn jersey from your favorite player right after the game!
