Reign Receive Veteran Forward Matt Moulson on Loan from Buffalo

News Release

Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, American Hockey League Affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, have received forward Matt Moulson on loan from the Buffalo Sabres of the National Hockey League.

Moulson, 34, appeared in 14 games with the Sabres this season, recording no points before being placed on waivers. The North York, Ontario, native, who has family living in the Los Angeles area, is a veteran of 650 NHL games over 11 seasons with the Kings (2007-09), New York Islanders (2009-14), Sabres (2013-18) and Minnesota Wild (2013-14) totaling 369 points (176 goals, 193 assists). His brother-in-law is current Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick and he is also the brother-in-law of former Reign forward Sean Backman.

The 6-foot-1, 203-pound forward last skated in the AHL with the Kings\' affiliate, the Manchester Monarchs, in 2008-09 and picked up 160 points (74 goals, 86 assists) in 188 games over three seasons. During his rookie season in 2006-07, Moulson led the Monarchs in scoring with 57 points (25 goals, 32 assists), skated with then-rookie and current Kings veteran Trevor Lewis and helped the team to the third round of the Calder Cup Playoffs before falling to the Hershey Bears. With the Kings, he contributed 10 points (six goals, four assists) in 29 games.

The Reign return to Citizens Business Bank Arena on Friday, December 15 against the Stockton Heat.

