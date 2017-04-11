Reign Recall Gutierrez and Flinn from Manchester (ECHL)

News Release

Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League (NHL), announced today that forward Justin Gutierrez and goaltender Jack Flinn have been recalled from the Manchester Monarchs of the ECHL.

Gutierrez, 21, attended training camp with the Reign and skated in 12 games with Monarchs, adding 11 points (three goals, eight assists). In four seasons of junior hockey in the WHL with Tri-City and Lethbridge, the Anchorage, Alaska, native totaled 108 points (40 goals 68 assists) in 232 games.

Flinn, 21, appeared in five games with the Reign earlier this season, going 1-2-0 with a 3.41 goals-against average and .874 save percentage. The Halifax, Nova Scotia, native went 4-6-0 in 13 appearances with the Monarchs with a 3.62 goals-against average and .896 save percentage.

The Ontario Reign return to the road to battle the Stockton Heat on Wednesday, April 12 at 7:00 p.m. at Stockton Arena.

Celebrate the 2016-17 season and push the Reign into the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs on Fan Appreciation Night on Friday, April 14 against the San Diego Gulls at Citizens Business Bank Arena.

