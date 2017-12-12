News Release

The Dark Knight and Blaze are BACK! Teddy Bear Toss Returns on Dec. 16!

Reign Ready for Holiday Homestand at Citizens Business Bank Arena

The Reign are ready to return home to Citizens Business Bank Arena after a five-game road trip through Arizona and Texas.

Go back in time on Friday, December 15 as the Dark Knight, Blaze and friends return for Throwback Night and another $2 Bud Light Friday! The Reign will celebrate their ECHL history with throwback jerseys and silent jersey auction benefiting the Hope Reigns Foundation.

Warm up those throwing arms for Teddy Bear Toss presented by Frontier Communications on Saturday, December 16 !

Bring new or gently used stuffed animals to toss on the ice after the first Reign goal! Teddy bears will also be available for purchase at the game by members of the United States Marine Corps courtesy of Sunergy Construction, Inc. with proceeds going towards Toys for Tots .

Grab a Reign Power Play Pack that includes a ticket, hot dog and soda with NO FEES starting at $25! For specific seats or sections, visit us at OntarioReign.com or call (909) 941-7825 to order by phone.

Upcoming Reign Home Games

December 15 vs. Stockton

Throwback Night with Dark Knight and Blaze

Throwback Jerseys and Auction

?$2 Bud Light Friday

December 16 vs. Tucson

Teddy Bear Toss presented by Frontier Communications

Bring new or gently used stuffed animals to toss on the ice after the first Reign goal!

December 20 vs. Texas

We celebrate All-In Member Eric Bean!

Become an All-In Member of the Reign today!

2017-18 Ontario Reign Single-Game Tickets Are on Sale NOW!

Grab seats to your favorite games at OntarioReign.com, AXS.com and the Citizens Business Bank Arena Box Office!

