December 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign
News Release
The Dark Knight and Blaze are BACK! Teddy Bear Toss Returns on Dec. 16!
Reign Ready for Holiday Homestand at Citizens Business Bank Arena
The Reign are ready to return home to Citizens Business Bank Arena after a five-game road trip through Arizona and Texas.
Go back in time on Friday, December 15 as the Dark Knight, Blaze and friends return for Throwback Night and another $2 Bud Light Friday! The Reign will celebrate their ECHL history with throwback jerseys and silent jersey auction benefiting the Hope Reigns Foundation.
Warm up those throwing arms for Teddy Bear Toss presented by Frontier Communications on Saturday, December 16 !
Bring new or gently used stuffed animals to toss on the ice after the first Reign goal! Teddy bears will also be available for purchase at the game by members of the United States Marine Corps courtesy of Sunergy Construction, Inc. with proceeds going towards Toys for Tots .
Grab a Reign Power Play Pack that includes a ticket, hot dog and soda with NO FEES starting at $25! For specific seats or sections, visit us at OntarioReign.com or call (909) 941-7825 to order by phone.
Upcoming Reign Home Games
December 15 vs. Stockton
Throwback Night with Dark Knight and Blaze
Throwback Jerseys and Auction
?$2 Bud Light Friday
December 16 vs. Tucson
Teddy Bear Toss presented by Frontier Communications
Bring new or gently used stuffed animals to toss on the ice after the first Reign goal!
December 20 vs. Texas
We celebrate All-In Member Eric Bean!
Become an All-In Member of the Reign today!
2017-18 Ontario Reign Single-Game Tickets Are on Sale NOW!
Grab seats to your favorite games at OntarioReign.com, AXS.com and the Citizens Business Bank Arena Box Office!
Ontario Reign | 901 Via Piemonte, Suite 370, Ontario, CA 91764
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2017
- Sabres Recall Rodrigues - Rochester Americans
- Reign Ready for Holiday Homestand at Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario Reign
- F Alex Krushelnyski Recalled by Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Amerks to Celebrate "12 Days of Hockey" on Friday - Rochester Americans
- Griffins Fall to Wild by One - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Manitoba Moose Weekly Schedule: December 11-17 - Manitoba Moose
- WOLF PACK GAME RECAP - Hartford Wolf Pack 5, Springfield Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wild Settles Griffins 2-1 - Iowa Wild
- Amerks Weekly Schedule - Rochester Americans
- RECAP: Penguins Drop Four Goals on Bears in Sunday Victory - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Recap | Amerks Close out Road Trip Victorious in Bridgeport - Rochester Americans
- Manitoba Moose Recap: Milwaukee 1 at Manitoba 6 - Manitoba Moose
- San Antonio Earns Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Ontario - San Antonio Rampage
- P-Bruins Get 4-3 OT Win in 2,000th Franchise Game - Providence Bruins
- Vegas Returns Lagace to Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- Sunday Matinee An Encore Performance of Saturday Night's OT Loss - Utica Comets
- Anselmini Recalled from Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Ethan Prow Reassigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Islanders Loan Shane Prince to Bridgeport for Conditioning - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Iowa Assigns Jack Walker to Rapid City - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Game Media Notes Available On-Line - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Barbashev Returns to St. Louis - Chicago Wolves
- IceHogs Stay Hot - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rocco Grimaldi Lands First Career Hat Trick as San Antonio Topples - San Antonio Rampage
- Hogs Stay Hot, Rout Griffins for 4th Straight Win - Rockford IceHogs
- POSTGAME NOTES & QUOTES: December 9, 2017, San Diego 4 at Iowa 3 OT - San Diego Gulls
- Game Recap | Amerks Gain Point in Shootout Loss to Pack - Rochester Americans
- San Diego Defeats Iowa 4-3 in OT - Iowa Wild
- Recap - Thunderbirds 4, Sound Tigers 3 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Pakarinen Scores in 2-1 Loss to San Jose - Bakersfield Condors
- Campbell and Hensick Power Reign over Roadrunners to Open Road Trip - Ontario Reign
- RECAP: Penguins Drop Overtime Decision at Hershey, 4-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Recap - Bruins 4, Sound Tigers 1 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- P-Bruins Win Fourth Straight with 4-1 Victory in Bridgeport - Providence Bruins
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Jamie McBain to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- GAME RECAP: Checkers Storm Back for Win over Thunderbirds - Charlotte Checkers
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Blue Jackets Assign Left Wing Sonny Milano to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Coyotes Recall Chychrun and Assign Campbell to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- GAME PREVIEW: CONDORS HOST SAN JOSE. - Bakersfield Condors
- Ontario Reign Open Five-Game Road Trip Today in Tucson - Ontario Reign
- Griffins Score Five to End Five-Game Skid - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Cleveland 0 at Manitoba 4 - Manitoba Moose
- San Antonio Records Three Unanswered Goals to Defeat Iowa 4-3 in Overtime - San Antonio Rampage
- IceHogs Roar Past Stars on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Stop Wolves 5-2 at Allstate - Chicago Wolves
- Crunch Slide Past Senators, 5-4, in Seven-Round Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Smith and Rodrigues Lead Amerks to 5-2 Win over Penguins - Rochester Americans
- Wild Falls to Rampage 4-3 in OT - Iowa Wild
- Phantoms Gain Critical Standings Point on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- MONSTERS GAME SUMMARY: Monsters Stifled by Moose, 4-0 - Cleveland Monsters
- RECAP: Penguins Lose to Americans, 5-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets 2, Sound Tigers 1 (SO) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Comets Win Rematch in Shootout. - Utica Comets
- Two Goals from Szwarz Power Bruins Past Devils 4-2 - Providence Bruins
- Admirals Blanked by Bears - Milwaukee Admirals
- WOLF PACK GAME RECAP - Toronto Marlies 4, Hartford Wolf Pack 3 (OT) - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Kings Prospect Austin Wagner Medically Cleared and Assigned to Reign - Ontario Reign
- D Adam Comrie, D Nick Luukko Signed to PTOs - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Hogs Duel with Texas on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Player Moves - Syracuse Crunch
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Jamie McBain - Syracuse Crunch
- Osipov Returns to Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- D Mark Alt Recalled by Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Condors Take Shootout over Stockton - Bakersfield Condors
- Thrilling Last-Minute Goals See Gulls Sneak Away from Reign with 3-2 Decision - Ontario Reign
- POSTGAME NOTES & QUOTES: December 1, 2017, San Diego 3 at Ontario 2 - San Diego Gulls
- HEAT GAME RECAP: Third Period Comeback Earns Heat Point in Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Hinostroza Strikes in OT as Hogs Drop Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- Iowa Rallies to Defeat San Antonio 5-3 - San Antonio Rampage
- Iowa Tops Rampage 5-3 - Iowa Wild
- Stars Tie Game Late, Upend Griffins in Shootout - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Recap | Amerks Come up Short in Shootout Loss to Wolf Pack - Rochester Americans
- Sound Tigers 7, Comets 6 (OT) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Crunch Edge Rocket, 2-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolves Rally Falls Short - Chicago Wolves
- RECAP: Wilson's Heatfelt Hat Trick Helps Pens Earn 5-4 OT Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Hartford Wolf Pack 5, Rochester Americans 4 (SO) - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Admirals Earn Point in OT Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- POW Phantoms Down Rival Hershey 7-2 on Superhero Night - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- GAME RECAP: Foegele Nets Hat Trick in 4-1 Triumph - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Drop High Scoring Thriller to Bridgeport - Utica Comets
- Gordie Howe Hat-Trick from Fitzgerald Leads P-Bruins over Devils - Providence Bruins
- Berube Recalled by Hawks, Delia Reassigned to Hogs - Rockford IceHogs