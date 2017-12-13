Reign Power Play Opens Up; Roadrunners Blitz in Third Period for 5-2 Win

News Release

Forward Matt Luff and defenseman Zac Leslie struck on the power play in the second period, but the Tucson Roadrunners scored three goals in the first 5:32 of the third period to defeat the Ontario Reign 5-2 at Tucson Arena.

GAME TIMELINE:

Tucson controlled the first period from the opening faceoff and took a 2-0 lead into the intermission. Forward Jens Looke made it 1-0 on the power play at 10:45. Late in the frame, Mike Sislo gave the Roadrunners a two-goal lead with a 5-on-3 power play tally at 19:40. The Roadrunners out-shot the Reign 12-5 in the frame.

In the second period, the Reign fought back and netted a power-play goal of their own as Matt Luff buries a T.J. Hensick rebound at 11:13. Brett Sutter picked up the second assist.

Reign defenseman Zac Leslie reset the contest on the man advantage at 15:34, blasting a shot past Roadrunners goalie Adin Hill. Matt Luff and Sutter grab assists.

The Roadrunners started the third period with a bang as Tyler Gaudet capitalizes 36 seconds into the frame. Moments later, Dysin Mayo made it 4-2, deflecting in his first goal of the season at 2:19. Adversity continued to mount against the Reign as Nick Merkley buried his 12 goal of the season at 5:32.

Reign goalie Cal Petersen suffered the loss, making 23 saves.

The Reign return to Citizens Business Bank Arena on Friday, December 15 against the Stockton Heat at 7:00 for Throwback Night.

