Reign Power Play Earns Opportunities; Fall Short in San Diego
February 4, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
San Diego, CA - The Ontario Reign (23-10-8-0) wrapped up a home-and-home weekend series against the San Diego Gulls (23-12-2-2) Saturday night, falling 2-0 at Valley View Casino Center. The loss snaps the Reign's six-game point streak.
Game Summary
Watch Highlights
The Gulls peppered Reign netminder Jack Campbell (L, 27 saves on 29 shots) with 12 shots in the opening period, but the veteran backstop kept the contest scoreless through the first 20 minutes.
In the second period, the Reign retaliated with pressure in the offensive zone and three power plays in the frame including a brief 5-on-3 and a double minor for high-sticking, but Gulls goaltender Jhonas Enroth (W, 25 saves on 25 shots) provided 12 timely saves to keep the game 0-0.
Gulls forward Antoine Laganiere broke the scoreless tie on the power play in the third period, knocking in a loose puck past Campbell at 7:30. Moments later he made it 2-0 to seal the victory off a blast from the left-wing circle at 12:54. The Reign finished the game 0-for-5 on the power play while the Gulls went 1-for-6.
