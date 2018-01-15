Reign Mist Wolves to Split Season Series

News Release

ONTARIO, Calif. - Tomas Hyka earned his ninth point in seven games as the Chicago Wolves fell 4-2 to the Ontario Reign in the finale of the two-game season series Saturday night at Citizens Business Bank Arena. The contest closed the first season of competition between the two clubs since Ontario joined the league in 2015.

Center Ivan Barbashev and Hyka each scored and defenseman Vince Dunn picked up his second point, an assist, in as many games. California native Brett Sterling also earned an assist for the Wolves (19-14-5-2).

Ontario (18-15-1-1) struck first 7:12 into the first frame when Mike Amadio was able to convert a turnover forced in the Chicago zone.

The Reign pushed their lead to two goals as Matt Moulson - alone in the right offensive circle - accepted a pass from Amadio and sent the puck top-shelf.

Chicago came alive in the latter half of the second session with two goals just 2:55 apart. At 16:19, Hyka knocked the puck past Cal Petersen (9-8-0) to pull the Wolves within a goal. Then Barbashev - skating with Chicago in his second game since being returned on loan by the St. Louis Blues - notched the 2-2 equalizer on a rebound shot at 19:14.

Just 1:17 into the third period, the Reign were back on top as Michael Mersch took advantage of a turnover for the 3-2 lead.

Ontario stretched its lead to 4-2 at 6:16 - with Wolves captain Paul Thompson serving a goalie interference penalty - as Alex Lintuniemi scored.

Kasimir Kaskisuo (7-9-1) made 22 saves while Petersen stopped 30 shots.

The Wolves travel to Des Moines on Wednesday, Jan. 17, for a Central Division matchup with Iowa Wild. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena.

