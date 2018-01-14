January 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign
News Release
Reign Host Roadrunners on $2 Bud Light Friday Tonight!
Grab some buds and watch the Reign take on the Tucson Roadrunners tonight at 7:00 p.m. on $2 Bud Light Friday! Grab your tickets at OntarioReign.com and AXS.com!
Buy Tickets for Tonight's Game
Ontario Reign | 901 Via Piemonte, Suite 370, Ontario, CA 91764
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2018
- Laval Rocket 4, Hartford Wolf Pack 2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Recap - Sound Tigers 3, Bruins 2 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Varone Nets 100th AHL Goal in Springfield Showdown - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Crunch Top Comets, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- GAME RECAP: Checkers' Skid Continues in Loss to Marlies - Charlotte Checkers
- Late Goal Leads Bridgeport over Providence - Providence Bruins
- Comets Hot Streak Chilled by Crunch - Utica Comets
- MONSTERS GAME SUMMARY: Monsters Tripped up by Griffins, 4-2 - Cleveland Monsters
- Manitoba Moose Phillips Reassigned to Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Winnipeg Jets Release - Jets Recall Hutchinson; Place Lowry on IR - Manitoba Moose
- Reign Host Tucson Tonight on $2 Bud Light Night - Ontario Reign
- Nastasiuk and Esposito Head to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Toews Undergoes Successful Surgery - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- CANES RECALL LUCAS WALLMARK FROM CHARLOTTE - Charlotte Checkers