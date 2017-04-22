News Release

Reign Host Gulls Tonight for Game 2 of Pacific Division Semifinals

Reign and Gulls Meet at Citizens Business Bank Arena

Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League (NHL), host the San Diego Gulls tonight at 7:00 at Citizens Business Bank Arena in Game 2 of the best-of-five Pacific Division Semifinals. The Reign lead the series, 1-0.

Pacific Division Semifinals

Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 21 - Ontario at San Diego, 3-2 Win Recap Highlights

Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 22 - San Diego at Ontario, 7:00 PT Buy Tickets

Game 3 - Fri., Apr. 28 - Ontario at San Diego, 7:00 PT

*Game 4 - Mon., May 1 - San Diego at Ontario, 7:00 PT Buy Tickets

*Game 5 - Tue., May 2 - Ontario at San Diego, 7:00 PT

*if necessary

Game 1 Recap:

The Reign claimed a 2-0 lead behind goals from forward Jonny Brodzinski and T.J. Hensick before the Gulls turned the momentum with a penalty shot attempt in the second period (denied by Reign goalie Jack Campbell) and goals from Sam Carrick and Nick Kerdiles (shorthanded). With time winding down in the contest, the Reign forward Adrian Kempe forced a turnover and found Brodzinski open for a tap-in game-winning marker with 11.7 seconds left in the contest. Recap Highlights

Brodzinski Lights the Lamp:

Including the final game of the regular season last week Saturday, forward Jonny Brodzinski has four goals over his last two games and nine goals and six assists over his last 11 games.

Herr Helping Others:

With two assists in Game 1, forward Sam Herr earned his second multi-point game of the 2016-17 season. His first came back on January 21 vs. San Jose (one goal, one assist).

Close Call:

Last night's contest was the seventh one-goal postseason decision in Reign history and the fourth in Gulls history. Six of the 12 head-to-head regular-season gatherings between the Reign and Gulls were decided by one goal.

SoCal Series:

The Reign and Gulls went 6-4-1-1 in the 2016-17 regular season head-to-head series. The two teams met in the postseason last year in the best-of-seven Pacific Division Semifinals with the Reign prevailing four games to one.

2017 Calder Cup Playoff Record

Ontario: 1-0-0

San Diego: 0-1-0

2016-17 Regular Season Records

Ontario: 36-21-10-1, 83 points (3rd, Pacific Division)

San Diego: 43-20-3-2, 91 points (2nd, Pacific Division)

2016-17 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Pacific)

Oct. 15 Ontario at San Diego 2-0 Win Recap

Nov. 27 San Diego at Ontario 4-3 Loss Recap

Dec. 13 Ontario at San Diego 3-2 Win Recap

Dec. 27 Ontario at San Diego 2-1 Overtime Win Recap

Jan. 22 San Diego at Ontario 3-2 Shootout Win Recap

Feb. 3 San Diego at Ontario 4-3 Overtime Loss Recap

Feb. 4 Ontario at San Diego 2-0 Loss Recap

Feb. 10 San Diego at Ontario 4-1 Loss Recap

Apr. 7 Ontario at San Diego 4-0 Win Recap

Apr. 8 San Diego at Ontario 3-1 Win Recap

Apr. 14 San Diego at Ontario 4-3 Shootout Loss Recap

Apr. 15 Ontario at San Diego 5-3 Loss Recap

Ontario vs. San Diego, Regular Season All-Time Record

10-10-2-2

Ontario vs. San Diego, Postseason All-Time Record

5-1

Head Coaches

Ontario: Mike Stothers (3rd season with LA Kings affiliate, 2nd with Ontario)

San Diego: Dallas Eakins (2nd year with Anaheim Ducks affiliate, 2nd with San Diego)

NHL Affiliate

Ontario: Los Angeles Kings

San Diego: Anaheim Ducks

