April 22, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign
News Release
Reign Host Gulls Tonight for Game 2 of Pacific Division Semifinals
Reign and Gulls Meet at Citizens Business Bank Arena
Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League (NHL), host the San Diego Gulls tonight at 7:00 at Citizens Business Bank Arena in Game 2 of the best-of-five Pacific Division Semifinals. The Reign lead the series, 1-0.
Pacific Division Semifinals
Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 21 - Ontario at San Diego, 3-2 Win Recap Highlights
Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 22 - San Diego at Ontario, 7:00 PT Buy Tickets
Game 3 - Fri., Apr. 28 - Ontario at San Diego, 7:00 PT
*Game 4 - Mon., May 1 - San Diego at Ontario, 7:00 PT Buy Tickets
*Game 5 - Tue., May 2 - Ontario at San Diego, 7:00 PT
*if necessary
Game 1 Recap:
The Reign claimed a 2-0 lead behind goals from forward Jonny Brodzinski and T.J. Hensick before the Gulls turned the momentum with a penalty shot attempt in the second period (denied by Reign goalie Jack Campbell) and goals from Sam Carrick and Nick Kerdiles (shorthanded). With time winding down in the contest, the Reign forward Adrian Kempe forced a turnover and found Brodzinski open for a tap-in game-winning marker with 11.7 seconds left in the contest. Recap Highlights
Brodzinski Lights the Lamp:
Including the final game of the regular season last week Saturday, forward Jonny Brodzinski has four goals over his last two games and nine goals and six assists over his last 11 games.
Herr Helping Others:
With two assists in Game 1, forward Sam Herr earned his second multi-point game of the 2016-17 season. His first came back on January 21 vs. San Jose (one goal, one assist).
Close Call:
Last night's contest was the seventh one-goal postseason decision in Reign history and the fourth in Gulls history. Six of the 12 head-to-head regular-season gatherings between the Reign and Gulls were decided by one goal.
SoCal Series:
The Reign and Gulls went 6-4-1-1 in the 2016-17 regular season head-to-head series. The two teams met in the postseason last year in the best-of-seven Pacific Division Semifinals with the Reign prevailing four games to one.
2017 Calder Cup Playoff Record
Ontario: 1-0-0
San Diego: 0-1-0
2016-17 Regular Season Records
Ontario: 36-21-10-1, 83 points (3rd, Pacific Division)
San Diego: 43-20-3-2, 91 points (2nd, Pacific Division)
2016-17 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Pacific)
Oct. 15 Ontario at San Diego 2-0 Win Recap
Nov. 27 San Diego at Ontario 4-3 Loss Recap
Dec. 13 Ontario at San Diego 3-2 Win Recap
Dec. 27 Ontario at San Diego 2-1 Overtime Win Recap
Jan. 22 San Diego at Ontario 3-2 Shootout Win Recap
Feb. 3 San Diego at Ontario 4-3 Overtime Loss Recap
Feb. 4 Ontario at San Diego 2-0 Loss Recap
Feb. 10 San Diego at Ontario 4-1 Loss Recap
Apr. 7 Ontario at San Diego 4-0 Win Recap
Apr. 8 San Diego at Ontario 3-1 Win Recap
Apr. 14 San Diego at Ontario 4-3 Shootout Loss Recap
Apr. 15 Ontario at San Diego 5-3 Loss Recap
Ontario vs. San Diego, Regular Season All-Time Record
10-10-2-2
Ontario vs. San Diego, Postseason All-Time Record
5-1
Head Coaches
Ontario: Mike Stothers (3rd season with LA Kings affiliate, 2nd with Ontario)
San Diego: Dallas Eakins (2nd year with Anaheim Ducks affiliate, 2nd with San Diego)
NHL Affiliate
Ontario: Los Angeles Kings
San Diego: Anaheim Ducks
