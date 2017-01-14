Reign Fight off Barracuda in 3-2 Thriller

January 14, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





San Jose, CA - Forward Sean Backman scored a goal and an assist and forward Justin Auger netted the game-winning goal in the second period as the Ontario Reign (18-7-6-0) took down the San Jose Barracuda (17-9-1-3) 3-2 at SAP Center Friday night.

The Reign jumped out in front midway through the first period as forward T.J. Hensick found forward Sam Herr with a perfect pass to complete a 2-on-1 rush at 9:39. Forward Sean Backman made it 2-0 on the power play banging in a centering feed from defenseman Zac Leslie at 13:09.

Forward Nikita Jevpalovs put the Barracuda on the scoreboard in the second period slipping a shot past Reign netminder Jack Campbell (W, 35 saves on 37 shots) at 8:54. Later in the period, the Reign ran into penalty trouble, awarding San Jose three consecutive man advantages. Forward Justin Auger reclaimed a two-goal advantage for the Reign with a shorthanded breakaway goal at 12:49 beating Barracuda goaltender Troy Grosenick (L, 20 saves on 23 shots) over the left leg pad. However, the Barracuda capitalized on a 5-on-3 opportunity at 17:21 when forward Nikolay Goldobin ripped in a shot past a screened Campbell. The Barracuda finished the stanza with a season-high 20 shots on goal.

The Barracuda continued to pepper Campbell in the third period, but the veteran goaltender denied every chance in the third period. The Reign finished the game 1-for-2 on the power play while the Barracuda went 1-for-6.

The Ontario Reign return to Citizens Business Bank Arena to host the Bakersfield Condors tomorrow, Saturday, January 14 on Star Wars Night at 6:00 p.m. Buy Tickets

Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook at Facebook.com/OntarioReign, join the conversation on Twitter at Twitter.com/OntarioReign and follow us on Instagram at Instagram.com/OntarioReignHockey .

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.