Reign FC Sign Defender Maddie Bauer

News Release

SEATTLE - Seattle Reign FC announced today the signing of defender

Maddie Bauer for the 2017 NWSL season. Per league and team policy, terms of the

deal were not disclosed.

"I am extremely excited to sign with the Reign," said Bauer.

"The players and coaching staff are incredible and I am grateful for the

opportunity to continue to learn and contribute in any way I can."

Bauer is currently finishing her degree at Stanford

University, and will be available for matches dependent upon her school

schedule.

Bauer was selected sixth overall in the first round by Reign

FC during the 2017 NWSL College Draft in January. A Stanford University alum,

Bauer was a starter all four of her collegiate seasons, helping the Cardinal

make the 2014 College Cup and win two Pac-12 Championships.

A captain her junior and senior year, Bauer was named a MAC

Hermann Trophy semifinalist and NSCAA All-America first team honors in 2016. In

73 of the 88 career matches Bauer played, the Cardinal defense held opponents

to one goal or fewer.

The defender also has experience on the international stage

with the U.S. youth national teams. Bauer most recently attended the U-23 team

camp this January, where Seattle Reign FC head coach and general manager Laura

Harvey had the chance to coach.

"Maddie is someone we followed her junior and senior season,

and knew she was someone that could potentially fit a need for us," said Harvey. "She hasn't been with us a lot

of preseason but when she was, what we had seen in her college game she

transferred to here. We see a lot of long-term potential in her that we can

work on to make her the best player she can be."

Maddie Bauer

Position: DEF

Height: 5'8"

Born: 3/20/1995

Hometown: Newport Beach, California

Last Club: Stanford University

Seattle will open

their 2017 NWSL regular season on Saturday, April 15th at Memorial Stadium when

they host Sky Blue FC. Single match tickets are now available. To purchase

tickets, visit

or call the Reign FC ticket office at (855) REIGN-FC.

