Reign FC Sign Defender Maddie Bauer

April 10, 2017 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) - Seattle Reign FC
News Release
SEATTLE - Seattle Reign FC announced today the signing of defender
Maddie Bauer for the 2017 NWSL season. Per league and team policy, terms of the
deal were not disclosed.
"I am extremely excited to sign with the Reign," said Bauer.
"The players and coaching staff are incredible and I am grateful for the
opportunity to continue to learn and contribute in any way I can."
Bauer is currently finishing her degree at Stanford
University, and will be available for matches dependent upon her school
schedule.
Bauer was selected sixth overall in the first round by Reign
FC during the 2017 NWSL College Draft in January. A Stanford University alum,
Bauer was a starter all four of her collegiate seasons, helping the Cardinal
make the 2014 College Cup and win two Pac-12 Championships.
A captain her junior and senior year, Bauer was named a MAC
Hermann Trophy semifinalist and NSCAA All-America first team honors in 2016. In
73 of the 88 career matches Bauer played, the Cardinal defense held opponents
to one goal or fewer.
The defender also has experience on the international stage
with the U.S. youth national teams. Bauer most recently attended the U-23 team
camp this January, where Seattle Reign FC head coach and general manager Laura
Harvey had the chance to coach.
"Maddie is someone we followed her junior and senior season,
and knew she was someone that could potentially fit a need for us," said Harvey. "She hasn't been with us a lot
of preseason but when she was, what we had seen in her college game she
transferred to here. We see a lot of long-term potential in her that we can
work on to make her the best player she can be."
Maddie Bauer
Position: DEF
Height: 5'8"
Born: 3/20/1995
Hometown: Newport Beach, California
Last Club: Stanford University
Seattle will open
their 2017 NWSL regular season on Saturday, April 15th at Memorial Stadium when
they host Sky Blue FC. Single match tickets are now available. To purchase
tickets, visit
or call the Reign FC ticket office at (855) REIGN-FC.
