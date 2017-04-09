Reign FC Shutout University of Washington to Finish Preseason

April 9, 2017 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) - Seattle Reign FC
News Release
SEATTLE- In their second and
final preseason match of 2017, Seattle Reign FC won 3-0 against the University
of Washington. It was the club's fourth ever match against the Huskies,
improving their all-time record to 4-0-0.
"First
clean sheet of preseason and I think that's again a good omen going into next
week's game," said Seattle Reign FC head coach and general manager Laura
Harvey. "Pushing us on to do that was a big thing tonight. We spoke about [it]
after UCLA and said that that's something we've got to be very proud of."
The
game marked Reign FC debuts for goalkeeper Madalyn Schiffel, who entered for
Haley Kopmeyer in the 56th minute, midfielder Haley Rosen, who entered for
Lauren Barnes in the 71st minute, and midfielder Jordan Jesolva, who entered
for Christine Nairn in the 77th minute.
University
of Washington alumnae Lindsay Elston and Veronica Perez both started the match.
It was also the first preseason start for Rachel Corsie.
Forward
Beverly Yanez scored the first goal of the match in the 22nd minute.
It was Yanez's first goal of the preseason.
"I
had a lot of shots on goal but I really need to clean it up," said Yanez. "I
was hoping to get more than one for the team. Overall as a team we came out and
started a little bit hesitant but I think we picked it up throughout the game. I'm really proud of our
performance."
The
buildup to the goal began with Nahomi "Naho" Kawasumi slotting in Merritt
Mathias behind the defense. Mathias then sent a low cross to the back post, where
a wide open Yanez tapped the ball into the back of the net.
"We
didn't plan that this game was going to be a fresh game and I think we saw that
in the first half," said Harvey. "The second half was a lot better by us. We
were patient and worked really hard at breaking them down and we should and
could've had a lot of goals."
Reign
FC entered halftime with a one goal lead, but would double the score just seven
minutes into the second half with a goal from Naho. Like Naho, Kiersten
Dallstream also put her name on the scoresheet for the second consecutive game,
scoring the games final goal in the 64th minute.
"We've
really challenged ourselves tactically on a lot of things that we need to be
good at and I think we're starting to now get into a bit of a rhythm moving
forward next week's game," said Harvey. "We're moving into the right direction
for sure."
"I
think it's a great note to end on heading into our home opener," said Yanez. "We're
all really excited for April 15th. In front of our home crowd we
really want to put on a show."
Up next, Seattle will open
their 2017 NWSL regular season on Saturday, April 15th at Memorial
Stadium when they host Sky Blue FC. Single match tickets are now available. To
Single match tickets are now available.
or call the Reign FC ticket office at (855)
REIGN-FC.
