Reign FC Finalize Roster for 2017 NWSL Season

SEATTLE - Seattle Reign FC announced today its final roster ahead of its start to the 2017 NWSL season.
"We are happy preseason is over and are looking forward to what the 2017 season will bring," said Seattle Reign FC head coach and general manager Laura Harvey. "The squad has worked really hard for the last four weeks. Solidifying our roster means we can focus on the Sky Blue match next week."
Reign FC will have 13 returning players from the 2016 roster, including reigning 2016 NWSL Defender of the Year Lauren Barnes. Along with Jessica Fishlock, Barnes will be serving as the team co-captain.
This season, both Barnes and Fishlock could reach the 100-appearance milestone for the club. Midfielder Christine Nairn, who returns to Seattle after three seasons with the Washington Spirit, could also reach that mark during the season. As one of the founding clubs of the NWSL, Reign FC will also play its 100th regular-season match in club history.
Goalkeeper Haley Kopmeyer will be returning, along with several members of her backline from last season. Carson Pickett enters her second professional season, while Elli Reed, Merritt Mathias, and Rachel Corsie will add another season to their extensive resumes with Reign FC.
Japanese internationals Nahomi Kawasumi and Rumi Utsugi have both returned to the club, while Megan Rapinoe has been named a federation player by U.S. Soccer for the fifth consecutive season.
Kiersten Dallstream will enter her fifth straight season with Reign FC, and Beverly Yanez returns for her fourth. Rounding out the midfield is Lindsay Elston, who enters her second season with the club.
New faces to the club include three of Seattle's 2017 NWSL draft picks: defender Maddie Bauer (6th overall pick), forward Katie Johnson (16th overall pick), and midfielder Kristen McNabb (37th overall pick).
Also new to the team this year are midfielder Christine Nairn, who was acquired with goalkeeper Madalyn Schiffel in a trade with the Washington Spirit; defender Rebekah Stott, a New Zealand international who played with Fishlock, Yanez and Barnes at Melbourne City during the NWSL offseason; Canadian international and two-time Olympic bronze medalist Diana Matheson, who was acquired in a trade with the Washington Spirit, but is expected to miss the entire 2017 season as the result of an ACL injury suffered with the Canada Soccer women's national team during the NWSL offseason; and forward Larissa Crummer, another member of the Melbourne City squad and golden boot winner for Melbourne City in 2015. Crummer is currently on the Disabled List with a foot injury and is expected to return in May.
2017 Seattle Reign FC Roster by Position
ROSTERED PLAYERS (20 of 20 spots filled):
Goalkeepers (2): Haley Kopmeyer, Madalyn Schiffel
Defenders (7): Elli Reed, Merritt Mathias, Lauren Barnes, Rachel Corsie (INTL-SCO), Carson Pickett, Maddie Bauer, Rebekah Stott (INTL-NZL)
Midfielders (6): Christine Nairn, Lindsay Elston, Jessica Fishlock, Diana Matheson (FED-CAN, SEI), Kristen McNabb, Rumi Utsugi (INTL-JPN)
Forwards (6): Beverly Yanez, Kiersten Dallstream, Megan Rapinoe (FED-USA), Nahomi Kawasumi (INTL-JPN), Katie Johnson, Larissa Crummer (INTL-AUS, D45)
FEDERATION PLAYERS (FED): 2
INTERNATIONAL ROSTER SPOTS FILLED (INTL): 5
Key:
ACTIVE ROSTER:
FED - Federation Player
INTL - International Roster Spot
ROSTERED PLAYERS NOT COUNTED AGAINST ACTIVE LIMIT:
SEI - Season Ending Injury
D45 - 45-Day Disabled List
General Manager & Head Coach: Laura Harvey
Assistant Coach: Sam Laity
Assistant Coach: Tracey Kevins
Assistant Coach: Ben Dragavon
Director of High Performance: Nick Leman
Head Athletic
Trainer: Josh Williams
