News Release

Reign FC Fall to Sky Blue FC on the Road

SEATTLE - In the final regular season meeting with Sky Blue FC, Seattle Reign FC fell 5-4 on the road at Yurcak Field. This marks the first time in club history Reign FC has allowed five goals in match. Seattle's all-time record against Sky Blue FC is now even at 4-4-5.

Despite the loss, it marks the first time this season Reign FC (7-6-6, 27 pts) has scored in consecutive road matches. The four goals in the match are the most goals Seattle has scored in a road game since July 30, 2014 when they defeated the Houston Dash 4-1.

Watch match highlights here.

Reign FC opened the scoring early, with a goal from forward Katie Johnson in the third minute of the match. Midfielder Christine Nairn was in space on the wing, and sent a ball to midfielder Rumi Utsugi making a run into the box. Johnson redirected Utsugi's initial shot into the back of the net for her second goal in two games.

In the 18th minute, co-captain and midfielder Jess Fishlock doubled the lead for the visitors. Forward Nahomi "Naho" Kawasumi sent a corner kick just over goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan. Fishlock was at the back post and finished the chance.

Just before halftime, Reign FC found their third goal of the night, this time through Naho. Nairn's cross into the box floated just over the head of Johnson, but fell to the feet of Naho at the back post. The forward scored at a tight angle to take a 3-0 lead into the half.

Sam Kerr and Sky Blue began their comeback just after the second half kicked off, with Kerr scoring her first goal in the 48th minute. A cross into the box by defender Kayla Mills was headed back across the box. The uncleared ball fell to Kerr and she tapped it into the far corner of the net.

The second goal would come 20 minutes later in the 68th minute of the match. Midfielder Daphne Corboz won the ball off a Reign FC corner kick and started the break for Sky Blue. Corboz sent a long ball downfield to Kerr, who scored her second of the night.

Kerr then completed the hat trick with her equalizer in the 71st minute. Midfielder Sarah Killion passed it forward to Kerr, who then took the space at the top of the box and fired a shot into the net to tie the match 3-3.

Reign FC regained the lead in the 85th minute. After chaos in the box and a missed clearance, the ball fell to forward Kiersten Dallstream's feet with Sheridan out of her goal. Dallstream calmly finished into the empty net.

Sky Blue was not to be denied, as they would go on to score two goals in stoppage time to take the full three points. First it was forward Maya Hayes in the first minute of stoppage time. Hayes headed home a cross from defender Domi Richardson to re-tie the match at four apiece.

Kerr's game-winning goal was just minutes later, in the fourth minute of stoppage time. Midfielder Taylor Lytle found Kerr on a corner kick for the ninth and final goal of the match.

Dallstream was named Reign FC player of the match for her performance. The forward's goal was her first of the season, and it was her 12th appearance, 10th off the bench, for Reign FC in 2017.

Tonight's result sees Reign FC points total for the season remains at 27, and they fall out of playoff position on the NWSL table into fifth place. Today also saw the North Carolina Courage and Orlando Pride earn wins.

Reign FC's next match is set for Saturday, August 26th when they host Austen Everett Foundation Day presented by Portage Bay CafÃ© and face rival Portland Thorns FC. This is the final meeting between the two teams in the 2017 NWSL regular season. Kickoff is set for 1:00pm PT. The previous meeting between the two teams saw Reign FC earn a 2-0 win at home on July 1st.

NWSL Match Report

Match: Sky Blue FC (7-9-2, 23 pts) vs Seattle Reign FC (7-5-6, 27 pts)

Date: August 19, 2017

Venue: Yurcak Field

Kickoff: 4:00pm PT

Attendance: 3,325

Weather: Cloudy

Team

1

2

Final

Seattle Reign FC

3

1

4

Sky Blue FC

0

5

5

Scoring Summary:

SEA - Johnson (Nairn) 3'

SEA - Fishlock (Kawasumi) 18'

SEA - Kawasumi (Nairn) 45+2'

NJ - Kerr 48'

NJ - Kerr (Corboz) 68'

NJ - Kerr (Killion) 71'

SEA - Dallstream 85'

NJ - Hayes (Richardson) 90+1'

NJ - Kerr (Lytle) 90+4'

Lineups:

Seattle Reign FC: Kopmeyer, Pickett, Stott, McNabb, Mathias, Nairn (Elston 62'), Utsugi, Fishlock, Yanez (Dallstream 70'), Johnson (Barnes 83'), Kawasumi

Substitutes Not Used: Schiffel, Corsie, Reed, Crummer

Sky Blue FC: Sheridan, Skroski, Freeman, Richardson, Mills (Meehan 86'), Stanton, Lytle, Rodriguez (Killion 8'), Corboz, Kerr, Tiernan (Hayes 72')

Substitutes Not Used: Casey, Kai, O'Hara

Stats Summary: SEA/NJ

Shots: 10 / 23

Shots on Goal: 7 / 6

Saves: 1 / 3

Corner Kicks: 7 / 9

Fouls: 8 / 10

Offside: 3 / 1

Misconduct Summary:

NJ - Hayes (Yellow) 81'

Officials:

Referee: Christopher Spivey

Assistant Referees: Jeremy Weed, Amilcar Sicaju

Fourth Official: Henrik Karlsson

