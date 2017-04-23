Reign Fall Short to Gulls in Game 2, Series Tied 1-1

News Release

Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign (1-1) fell to the San Diego Gulls (1-1) 2-1 in front of a sellout crowd of 9,491 at Citizens Business Bank Arena Saturday evening in Game 2 of the Pacific Division Semifinals. The best-of-five series is tied, 1-1. Forward Mike Amadio grabbed the lone tally for the Reign. Game Summary Watch Highlights

The Gulls raced out to a two-goal advantage within the first five minutes of the contest behind a pair of tallies from forward Nick Sorensen. Sorensen opened the scoring on the power play at 4:23 and completed a 2-on-1 rush at 4:54, lifting an Antoine Laganiere pass over Reign netminder Jack Campbell (L, 22 saves on 24 shots).

Reign forward Mike Amadio cut the Gulls lead in half early in the second period knocking a feed from defenseman Cameron Schilling past the glove of Gulls goaltender Jhonas Enroth (W, 23 saves on 24 shots) at 3:29. Forward Brett Sutter picked up the second assist.

Ontario pressured the Gulls in the third period and fired a team-high nine shots on goal, but could not grab the game-tying tally. The Reign finished the contest 0-for-3 on the power play while the Gulls went 1-for-3.

