Reign Extend Point Streak Moving into All-Star Break; Defeat Rampage

January 28, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





San Antonio, TX - Defenseman Paul LaDue tallied a goal and an assist to help the Ontario Reign (23-9-7-0) defeat the San Antonio Rampage (20-21-4-0) 4-3 at AT&T Center Saturday evening. The win pushes the Reign's point streak to five games (4-0-1-0) heading into the AHL All-Star break.

Game Summary

Both teams utilized turnovers to generate goals in the opening period and skated into the first intermission tied, 2-2. Rampage forward A.J. Geer opened the scoring with a spin-o-rama goal on top of the crease of Reign netminder Jack Campbell (W, 32 saves on 35 shots) at 5:38. Less than a minute later, Reign defenseman Paul LaDue floated in his sixth goal of the season unassisted at 6:37. Moments after, forward Daniel Ciampini found the puck waiting behind the net of Rampage goalie Spencer Martin (L, 9 saves on 13 shots) after the defense failed to clear the zone and tucked in his first goal of the season for a 2-1 Ontario lead. Nearly two minutes later, the Rampage knocked the puck away from the Reign defense and forward J.T. Compher reset the contest at 14:50.

In the second period, the Reign chased Martin from the net as forward Teddy Purcell and defenseman Kurtis MacDermid found the twine for a 4-2 advantage. Purcell jammed in his seventh goal of the season off a goal-mouth scramble at 9:27 and MacDermid lifted in a wrist shot from the left point that clipped off the glove of Martin and across the goal line. Martin was replaced by Jeremy Smith (12 saves on 12 shots).

Looking to make a third-period push, the Rampage peppered Campbell with 12 shots and defenseman Sergei Boikov slipped in his second goal of the season with 25 seconds remaining, but the veteran netminder held on for this AHL-leading 20th victory. The Reign finished the contest 0-for-2 on the power play while the Rampage went 0-for-3.

