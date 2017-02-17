Reign Celebrate Kings Affiliation Night
February 17, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League (NHL), host the Tucson Roadrunners tonight on Kings Affiliation Night presented by the University of La Verne at 7:00 at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Tonight is the eighth of 12 regular-season meetings between the two teams.
Kings Affiliation Night:
Celebrate Kings Affiliation Night presented by the University of La Verne! Kings legend Charlie Simmer drops the ceremonial first puck and will be signing autographs during the first intermission. The first 5,000 fans receive a Kingston vinyl figure courtesy of Foddrill Construction Corp. Bailey, the Kings mascot, and the Kings Ice Crew will join the fun as well! Tonight is also $2 Bud Light Friday! More Information Buy Tickets
Series at a Glance:
The Reign are 2-3-2-0 against the Roadrunners this season and 1-0-0-0 at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Reign defenseman Vincent LoVerde leads the head-to-head series lead with seven points (two goals, five assists). Reign forward Jonny Brodzinski and Roadrunners rookie Christian Fischer are tied for the series lead with three goals.
Backstopping the Reign:
Goaltender Jack Campbell looks to make his 31st consecutive start tonight and is 2-2-1 against the Roadrunners.
A Marathon of Roadrunners:
Forward Chris Mueller is tied for 10th in the AHL with 41 points (10 goals, 31 assists), forward Christian Fischer is third among AHL rookies with 36 points (18 goals, 18 assists) and defenseman Kyle Wood is fifth among league defensemen with 34 points (10 goals, 24 assists).
The Reign continue a four-game homestand tomorrow, Saturday, February 18 against the San Jose Barracuda at 6:00 p.m. at Citizens Business Bank Arena. The first 5,000 fans receive a Sprouts reusable grocery bag! Buy Tickets
2016-17 Records
Ontario: 25-12-8-0, 58 points (3rd, Pacific Division)
Tucson: 21-17-5-0, 47 points (4th, Pacific Division)
2016-17 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Local)
Nov. 4 Ontario at Tucson 3-2 Loss Recap
Nov. 5 Ontario at Tucson 5-4 OT Loss Recap
Dec. 2 Tucson at Ontario 4-1 Win Recap
Dec. 7 Ontario at Tucson 3-2 Overtime Win Recap
Dec. 9 Ontario at Tucson 5-4 Overtime Loss Recap
Jan. 16 Ontario at Tucson 3-2 Loss Recap
Jan. 18 Ontario at Tucson 4-1 Loss Recap
Feb. 17 Tucson at Ontario 7:00 pm PST
Feb. 22 Tucson at Ontario 7:00 pm PST
Mar. 4 Tucson at Ontario 6:00 pm PST
Mar. 11 Tucson at Ontario 6:00 pm PST
Mar. 12 Tucson at Ontario 3:00 pm PDT
Ontario vs. Tucson, All-Time Head-to-Head Record
2-3-2-0
2015-2016 Records
Ontario: 44-19-4-1, 93 points, .684 winning percentage (1st place, Pacific Division)
Tucson: 26-42-3-5, 60 points, .395 winning percentage (7th place, Atlantic Division) - as Springfield Falcons
Head Coaches
Ontario: Mike Stothers (3rd season with LA Kings affiliate, 2nd with Ontario)
Tucson: Mark Lamb (1st season with Tucson)
NHL Affiliate
Ontario: Los Angeles Kings
Tucson: Arizona Coyotes
