Reign Assign Forward Keegan Iverson to Manchester (ECHL)

News Release

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign announced today that they have assigned forward Keegan Iverson to the Manchester Monarchs of the ECHL. In 11 games with the Reign this season, Iverson posted one goal and 23 penalty minutes.

The 21-year-old Iverson (born April 5, 1996) is a 6-2, 220-pound native of St. Louis Park, MN playing in his first season in the American Hockey League. Originally drafted in 2014 by the New York Rangers in the third round (85th overall), Iverson spent the previous five seasons with the Portland Winterhawks of the WHL, the final of which he served as team captain scoring 70 points (26-44-70) in 55 games.

The Reign are back at home on Wednesday, January 10 when they host the Rockford Icehogs, AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. Single game tickets are available at ontarioreign.com or by visiting the Citizen's Business Bank Arena Box Office.

