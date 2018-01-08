Reign Assign Defenseman Jonathan Racine to Manchester (ECHL)

Ontario Reign

January 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign

News Release

OntarioReign.com Link: cine-to-manchester-echl

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign announced today that they have assigned defenseman Jonathan Racine to the Manchester Monarchs of the ECHL. Racine skated in six games with the Reign this season posting 22 penalty minutes.

The 24-year-old Racine (born May 28, 1993) is a 6-2, 202-pound native of Montreal, QC playing in his fifth season in the American Hockey League. Originally drafted in 2011 by the Florida Panthers in the third round (87th overall), Racine has played in 259 career AHL games posting 28 points (2-26-28) and 491 penalty minutes.

The Reign are back at home on Wednesday, January 10 when they host the Rockford Icehogs, AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. Single game tickets are available at ontarioreign.com or by visiting the Citizen's Business Bank Arena Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board

American Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2018



Sports

Sports

Services

Services

Services

About Us

Team/League Services

OurSports Central, The Leader in Alternative and Minor League Sports Coverage Copyright © 2017 OurSports Central