Reign Assign Defenseman Jonathan Racine to Manchester (ECHL)

News Release

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign announced today that they have assigned defenseman Jonathan Racine to the Manchester Monarchs of the ECHL. Racine skated in six games with the Reign this season posting 22 penalty minutes.

The 24-year-old Racine (born May 28, 1993) is a 6-2, 202-pound native of Montreal, QC playing in his fifth season in the American Hockey League. Originally drafted in 2011 by the Florida Panthers in the third round (87th overall), Racine has played in 259 career AHL games posting 28 points (2-26-28) and 491 penalty minutes.

The Reign are back at home on Wednesday, January 10 when they host the Rockford Icehogs, AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks.


