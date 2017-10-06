Reign Announce Schedule Change with Gulls

October 6, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign
News Release
Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League (NHL), announced today a change to the club's 2017-18 schedule
Friday, February 16 vs. San Diego has been moved to Sunday, February 18 vs. San Diego at 3:00 p.m.
The 2017-18 season opens on Saturday, October 7 against the San Antonio Rampage at 5:00 PT at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Follow along with the action LIVE at OntarioReign.com !
The Ontario Reign celebrate their 10th Anniversary season! Celebrate Opening Weekend on October 20-21 against the Bakersfield Condors at Citizens Business Bank Arena! Don't miss all of the exciting action as the Reign celebrate their historical season in the Inland Empire! For Reign season tickets, along with information on other ticket plans and group packages, call 909-941-PUCK (7825) and visit OntarioReign.com !
Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook at Facebook.com/OntarioReign, join the conversation on Twitter at Twitter.com/OntarioReign and follow us on Instagram at Instagram.com/OntarioReignHockey .
