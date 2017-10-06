Reign Announce 2017 Opening Night Roster

News Release

Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League (NHL), announced today the team's Opening Night roster for the 2017-18 season.

Forwards:

Brett Sutter, Matt Luff, Matt Schmalz, Spencer Watson, Keegan Iverson, Philippe Maillet, T.J. Hensick, Bokondji Imama, Mike Amadio, Andrew Crescenzi, Jamie Devane, Sam Herr, Michael Mersch, Matt Marcinew, Justin Auger

Defensemen:

Matt Roy, Kevin Gravel, Zac Leslie, Alex Lintuniemi, Sean Walker, Stepan Falkovsky

Goaltenders:

Jack Campbell

Cal Petersen

Jeff Zatkoff

The 2017-18 season opens on Saturday, October 7 against the San Antonio Rampage at 5:00 PT at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Follow along with the action LIVE at OntarioReign.com !

The Ontario Reign celebrate their 10th Anniversary season! Celebrate Opening Weekend on October 20-21 against the Bakersfield Condors at Citizens Business Bank Arena! Don't miss all of the exciting action as the Reign celebrate their historical season in the Inland Empire! For Reign season tickets, along with information on other ticket plans and group packages, call 909-941-PUCK (7825) and visit OntarioReign.com !

