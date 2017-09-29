Reign and Roadrunners Meet in Preseason

News Release

Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League (NHL), host the Tucson Roadrunners tonight at 7:00 in preseason action at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Tonight is the second of three preseason contests for the Reign and the first-ever tune-up contest vs. Tucson.

On The Right Skate: The Reign opened the preseason yesterday with a 4-3 shootout victory over the San Diego Gulls. Forward Matt Luff and Philippe Maillet each scored a goal and an assist. Recap

Preseason Breakaway Kids: In each of the last three home preseason games (spanning the last three preseasons including yesterday), the Reign have skated to a shootout and hold a 1-2 record. All-time in the regular season, the Reign are 2-2 in shootouts.

Different Faces: Tonight's preseason contest is the Reign's first against a team other than San Diego. All-time, the Reign are 1-2-0-2 in preseason play.

Meep Meep: In their first year in the AHL last season, the Roadrunners went 29-31-8-0 and finished sixth in the Pacific Division.

Tough Tumble: The Roadrunners led the Pacific Division early last season with a record of 20-9-4-0 (January 21) before being chased down and finished the year with only nine more wins (9-22-4-0).

New Faces: Of the 27 players on the Roadrunners' preseason roster, only 10 skated in at least one game with the club last season.

A Whole Lota Latta: Former Reign forward Michael Latta is on the Roadrunners' preseason roster. Latta signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Arizona Coyotes this summer and skated in 29 games with the Reign last season, scoring six points (two goals, four assists). He was traded by the Kings to Chicago for Cameron Schilling on January 21.

Game Notes

The Reign close the preseason schedule on Monday, October 2 against the San Diego Gulls at 7:00 p.m. at Honda Center in Anaheim.

The 2017-18 season opens on Saturday, October 7 against the San Antonio Rampage at 5:00 PT at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Follow along with the action LIVE at OntarioReign.com! The Ontario Reign celebrate their 10th Anniversary season! Celebrate Opening Weekend on October 20-21 against the Bakersfield Condors at Citizens Business Bank Arena!


