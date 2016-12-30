Reign and Heat Open Home-And-Home Series
December 30, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League (NHL), visit the Stockton Heat tonight at 7:30 PT at Stockton Arena in Stockton, California. Tonight is the fourth of eight regular-season meetings this season.
Ring in the New Year with the Reign:
Ring in the New Year with the Reign tomorrow, Saturday, December 31 against the Heat at 6:00 PT at Citizens Business Bank Arena! Stay after the contest for a postgame indoor fireworks and laser Bowie and Prince tribute! The first 5,000 fans grab Ontario Reign clappers presented by Smart Solar Power. Buy Tickets
Bring on the Heat:
The Reign are 1-1-1-0 against the Heat this season and 8-5-2-0 all time. Forwards Mike Amadio (two goals, one assist), Sean Backman (one goal, two assists) and Jonny Brodzinski (one goal, two assists) lead the Reign against the Heat with three points each.
Michael "The Glue" Mersch:
Dubbed "the glue" that binds the line of Mersch, Teddy Purcell and T.J. Hensick by Head Coach Mike Stothers, Mersch enters tonight's contest against the Heat with three goals and three assists in his last five games.
Veteran Presence:
Veteran forwards Teddy Purcell (two goals, six assists) and T.J. Hensick (two goals, five assists) each enter tonight's contest on five-game point streaks.
No. 1 on the Ice...:
Goaltender Jack Campbell (jersey no. 1) has started the last 11 consecutive games for the Reign going 9-1-1-0 and allowed two goals or less in seven of the 11 contests. Last season, Peter Budaj set the Reign AHL team record with 22 consecutive starts from February 17 to April 15 and went 16-5-1 and allowed two goals or less in 15 of those 22 games.
2016-17 Records
Ontario: 15-6-5-0, 35 points (2nd, Pacific Division)
Stockton: 16-8-2-1, 35 points (4th, Pacific Division)
2016-17 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Pacific)
Nov. 18 Ontario at Stockton 2-1 OT Loss Recap
Nov. 23 Stockton at Ontario 3-1 Win Recap
Dec. 14 Stockton at Ontario 5-4 Loss Recap
Dec. 30 Ontario at Stockton 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 31 Stockton at Ontario 6:00 p.m.
Mar. 1 Ontario at Stockton 7:00 p.m.
Mar. 3 Stockton at Ontario 7:00 p.m.
Apr. 12 Ontario at Stockton 7:00 p.m.
Ontario vs. Stockton, All-Time
8-5-2-0
2015-2016 Records
Ontario: 44-19-4-1, 93 points, (1st place, Pacific Division)
Stockton: 32-32-2-2, 68 points, (6th place, Pacific Division)
Head Coaches
Ontario: Mike Stothers (3rd season with LA Kings affiliate, 2nd with Ontario)
Stockton: Ryan Huska (2nd season with Heat)
NHL Affiliate
Ontario: Los Angeles Kings
Stockton: Calgary Flames
