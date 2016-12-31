Reign and Heat Collide in New Year's Eve Showdown
December 31, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League (NHL), host the Stockton Heat tonight at 6:00 PT at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Tonight is the fifth of eight regular-season meetings this season.
Ring in the New Year with the Reign: Ring in the New Year with the! Stay after the contest for a postgame indoor fireworks and laser Bowie and Prince tribute! The first 5,000 fans grab Ontario Reign clappers presented by Smart Solar Power. Buy Tickets
Bundling Up: The Reign are 2-1-1-0 against the Heat this season and 9-5-2-0 all time. The two teams collided last night at Stockton Arena to open a home-and-home series with the Reign prevailing 4-1. Reign forward Sean Backman (one goal, three assists) and Stockton's Brandon Bollig (three goals, one assist) lead the head-to-head series with four points each.
Keep Up the Winning Ways: The Reign enter tonight's contest on a season-high five-game winning streak.
Don't Stop Me Now: Forwards Teddy Purcell (two goals, seven assists) and T.J. Hensick (two goals, seven assists) each enter tonight's contest on six-game point streaks.
Coming in Clutch: Forward T.J. Hensick leads the Reign with seven multi-point games this season.
Broadcast Central Listen Live: OntarioReign.com Twitter: @OntarioReign Facebook: OntarioReign
Game Notes
The Reign are back in action on Saturday, January 7 for the Outdoor Classic against the Bakersfield Condors at Memorial Stadium in Bakersfield, California at 6:00 p.m. Buy Tickets
Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook at Facebook.com/OntarioReign, join the conversation on Twitter at Twitter.com/OntarioReign and follow us on Instagram at Instagram.com/OntarioReignHockey.
2016-17 Records Ontario: 16-6-5-0, 37 points (1st, Pacific Division) Stockton: 16-9-2-1, 35 points (4th, Pacific Division)
2016-17 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Pacific) Nov. 18 Ontario at Stockton 2-1 OT Loss Recap Nov. 23 Stockton at Ontario 3-1 Win Recap Dec. 14 Stockton at Ontario 5-4 Loss Recap Dec. 30 Ontario at Stockton 4-1 Win Recap Dec. 31 Stockton at Ontario 6:00 p.m. Mar. 1 Ontario at Stockton 7:00 p.m. Mar. 3 Stockton at Ontario 7:00 p.m. Apr. 12 Ontario at Stockton 7:00 p.m.
Ontario vs. Stockton, All-Time 9-5-2-0
2015-2016 Records Ontario: 44-19-4-1, 93 points, (1st place, Pacific Division) Stockton: 32-32-2-2, 68 points, (6th place, Pacific Division)
Head Coaches Ontario: Mike Stothers (3rd season with LA Kings affiliate, 2nd with Ontario) Stockton: Ryan Huska (2nd season with Heat)
NHL Affiliate Ontario: Los Angeles Kings Stockton: Calgary Flames
