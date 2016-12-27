Reign and Gulls Fire up SoCal Series For
December 27, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League (NHL), visit the San Diego Gulls tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, California. Tonight is the fourth of 12 regular-season meetings between the two teams.
Extra Hockey: The Ontario Reign skated in their 10th overtime of the season last night, prevailing 4-3 over the Bakersfield Condors at Citizens Business Bank Arena. The 10 appearances are tied for the most in the AHL with Providence and Tucson. The Reign are 4-5 in overtime and 1-0 in the shootout.
Penalty Free: Last night's contest vs. the Condors was the first penalty-free game in the AHL since April 14, 2015 between the Toronto Marlies and Iowa Wild.
SoCal Series: The Reign are 2-1-0-0 against the Gulls this season and hold a 6-7-1-1 all-time record. In San Diego, the Reign are 2-0-0-0 this season and 4-4-0-0 all time. Reign forward Jonny Brodzinski leads the head-to-head series this season with five points (one goal, four assists).
Picking Up Points: Forwards Teddy Purcell (two goals, four assists) and T.J. Hensick (one goal, five assists) each enter tonight's contest on four-game point streaks. Forwards Brett Sutter (two goals, one assist) and Adrian Kempe (two goals, one assist) are on three-game point streaks.
