Reign and Condors Clash in Star Wars

January 14, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League (NHL), host the Bakersfield Condors on Star Wars Night tonight at 6:00 at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Tonight is the fourth of 10 regular-season meetings between the two teams.

Star Wars Night: Meet your favorite characters from the legendary films during the game! Buy Tickets

Silence the Squawk: The Reign are 2-0-1-0 against the Condors this season and last met in the Outdoor Classic on January 7, suffering a 3-2 overtime loss at Bakersfield College Memorial Stadium. Forwards Brett Sutter (two goals, one assist) and Jonny Brodzinski (one goal, two assists) lead the Reign with three points against the Condors.

Winning Recipe: Goaltender Jack Campbell is tied for second in the AHL with 15 wins.

Hype Man Leslie: Defenseman Zac Leslie enters tonight's game on a four-game assist streak.

The Condor Has Landed: Forward Anton Lander has seven goals in his last five games with the Condors including a hat trick last night against the Stockton Heat in a 5-2 victory.

Broadcast Central Listen Live: OntarioReign.com Twitter: @OntarioReign Facebook: OntarioReign

Game Notes

The Reign complete a five-game in eight-day series on the road in Tucson, Arizona as they battle the Tucson Roadrunners on Monday, January 16 and Wednesday, January 17 at 6:05 p.m. at Tucson Arena.

The Reign return to Citizens Business Bank Arena Friday, January 21 for Fire and Ice Night and $2 Bud Light Friday against the San Jose Barracuda at 7:00 p.m. at Citizens Business Bank Arena. The Reign and Bakersfield Condors clash on Saturday, January 22 for American Red Cross Night at 6:00 at Citizens Business Bank Arena. The Reign will wear special super hero American Red Cross jerseys and host a postgame jersey auction. Buy Tickets

Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook at Facebook.com/OntarioReign, join the conversation on Twitter at Twitter.com/OntarioReign and follow us on Instagram at Instagram.com/OntarioReignHockey.

2016-17 Records Ontario: 18-7-6-0, 42 points (1st, Pacific Division) Bakersfield: 14-12-4-1, 33 points (7th, Pacific Division)

2016-17 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Pacific) Dec. 16 Bakersfield at Ontario 3-2 Win Game Summary Dec. 26 Bakersfield at Ontario 4-3 Overtime Win Game Summary Jan. 7 Ontario at Bakersfield 3-2 Overtime Loss Game Summary Jan. 14 Bakersfield at Ontario 6:00 pm Jan. 25 Bakersfield at Ontario 7:00 pm Feb. 8 Bakersfield at Ontario 7:00 pm Feb. 24 Ontario at Bakersfield 7:00 pm Mar. 10 Ontario at Bakersfield 7:00 pm Mar. 31 Ontario at Bakersfield 7:00 pm Apr. 1 Ontario at Bakersfield 6:00 pm

2015-2016 Records Ontario: 44-19-4-1, 93 points, .684 winning percentage (1st place, Pacific Division) Bakersfield: 31-28-7-2, 71 points, .552 winning percentage (5th place, Pacific Division)

Ontario vs. Bakersfield, All-Time 10-4-1-0

Head Coaches Ontario: Mike Stothers (3rd season with LA Kings affiliate, 2nd with Ontario) Bakersfield: Gerry Fleming (3rd season with Edmonton affiliate, 2nd with Bakersfield)

NHL Affiliate Ontario: Los Angeles Kings Bakersfield: Edmonton Oilers

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.