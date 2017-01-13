Reign and Barracuda Battle for Top Spot

Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League (NHL), visit the San Jose Barracuda tonight at 7:00 PT at SAP Center in San Jose, California. Tonight is the fourth of eight regular-season meetings between the two teams.

Battle for the Top Spot: The Reign enter tonight's contest in first place of the Pacific Division (.667 winning percentage). The Barracuda, who have points in eight of their last 10 games, are in second place with a winning percentage of .655.

Swimming to the Top: The Barracuda find themselves challenging for the top spot in the Pacific Division after going 12-3-1-1 since November 25 including a season-high seven-game point streak (6-0-1-0) from December 10-28. The one overtime loss was to the Reign (4-3) on December 18 at SAP Center.

Series at a Glance: The Reign are 1-1-1-0 against the Barracuda this season and 1-0-0-0 at SAP Center. The two teams last met on December 18 in San Jose with forward Michael Mersch scoring the game-winning goal in overtime for a 4-3 decision. San Jose defenseman Tim Heed, who was recalled to the San Jose Sharks (NHL) on January 7, leads the head-to-head series with eight points (two goals, six assists). Four members of the Reign are tied with three points against the Barracuda.

Kempe Finding the Twine: Reign forward Adrian Kempe has two goals in his last three games and four tallies in his last seven contests.

Slowing down the Sharks.... affiliate: Defenseman Joakim Ryan (two goals, six assists) and forward Daniel O'Regan (three goals, two assists) enter tonight's game on four-game point streaks. Forward Marcus Sorensen has four goals and three assists for seven points in his last seven games.

The Ontario Reign return to Citizens Business Bank Arena to host the Bakersfield Condors tomorrow, Saturday, January 14 on Star Wars Night at 6:00 p.m. 2016-17 Records Ontario: 17-7-6-0, 40 points (1st, Pacific Division) San Jose: 17-8-1-3, 38 points (2nd, Pacific Division)

2016-17 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Pacific) Oct. 22 San Jose at Ontario 5-4 Overtime Loss Recap Nov. 26 San Jose at Ontario 5-2 Loss Recap Dec. 18 Ontario at San Jose 4-3 Overtime Win Recap Jan. 13 Ontario at San Jose 7:00 pm Jan. 21 San Jose at Ontario 6:00 pm Feb. 12 Ontario at San Jose 5:00 pm Feb. 18 San Jose at Ontario 6:00 pm Apr. 5 Ontario at San Jose 7:00 pm

Ontario vs. San Jose, All-Time 10-4-1-0

2015-2016 Records Ontario: 44-19-4-1, 93 points, .684 winning percentage (1st place, Pacific Division) San Jose: 31-26-8-3, 73 points, .537 winning percentage (4th place, Pacific Division)

Head Coaches Ontario: Mike Stothers (3rd season with LA Kings affiliate, 2nd with Ontario) San Jose: Roy Sommer (2nd season with San Jose, 19th season with San Jose Sharks top affiliate)

