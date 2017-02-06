Reign Add Quentin Shore and Alexx Privitera from Manchester (ECHL)

Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League (NHL), have announced the following player transactions.

Added on PTO Quentin Shore - FW Alexx Privitera - D

Privitera, 23, skated in two games with the Reign this season including his AHL debut on December 26 against the Bakersfield Condors. The Old Tappan, New Jersey, native attended training camp with the Reign and appeared in the preseason against the San Diego Gulls. In 33 contests with the Manchester Monarchs (ECHL), Privitera recorded 22 points (five goals, 17 assists). Prior to turning pro, Privitera, attended the University of Vermont for two seasons.

Shore, 22, also attended training camp with the Reign. The Denver, Colorado, native is tied for the Monarchs team lead with 38 points (16 goals, 22 assists) over 46 games. Prior to turning pro this season, Shore attended the University of Denver for four seasons.

