Reichenbach Named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

News Release

Norfolk, VA. - Admirals netminder Ty Reichenbach was named CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 18-23, the league announced Wednesday morning. This is the first-time in his career that Reichenbach has won the honor.

Reichenbach, 24, posted a 1.63 goals against average and a .961 save percentage while leading the Admirals to a perfect 3-0-0-0 record against the Orlando Solar Bears. The Billings, MT native also recorded his first career shutout on Thursday night turning away all 43 shots he faced in a 2-0 victory. Altogether Reichenbach stopped 124 of 129 shots in the three-game set.

In his first professional season, the Admirals goaltender has appeared in 16 games posting a record of 7-8-0-0 with a 3.30 goals against average, and a .915 save percentage.

Reichenbach is the first Admirals goaltender to win the honor since Brandon Anderson was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 9-15 last season.

The Admirals are back in action Friday and Saturday as they host the Jacksonville Icemen for a pair of games at the Scope.

