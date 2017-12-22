December 22, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals
News Release
Orlando, FL. - Ty Reichenbach stood tall for the Admirals making 43 saves on 43 shots, recording his first professional shut out as Norfolk blanked Orlando 2-0 on Thursday night.
The Admirals have won three of their last four games, all of which have come against Orlando.
The first period say neither team score, however hostilities were renewed with a pair of fights in the opening frame. After a scoreless first period the Admirals got on the board thanks to the power play in the second. A full two-minute five-on-three turned into the game winning goal at the 15:17 mark of the period. Pinching down from the point, Pompeo found a loose puck in the high slot and slapped it home past Mackenzie Skapski, to give the Admirals a 1-0 lead.
From there it was a goaltending duel as Ty Reichenbach pushed kept the Solar Bears off the board. Late in the third with the Admirals leading 1-0 Grant Besse netted his team leading 13th goal of the season, sealing the win for the Admirals.
Norfolk finished the night one-for-six on the man-advantage while the Solar Bears were scoreless on six chances.
The Admirals and Solar Bears wrap up a five-game set on Saturday after a day off, before taking a few days off for the ECHL Holiday Break.
Norfolk returns home on December 29 to take on the Jacksonville Icemen.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board
ECHL Stories from December 22, 2017
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Admirals Donate over 1,000 Toys to Toys for Tots After Teddy Toss - Norfolk Admirals
- Doornbosch Loaned to AHL Belleville - Wichita Thunder
- Stanley Cup to Appear at 2018 Ccm/ECHL All-Star Classic - Indy Fuel
- Weekend set against Monarchs concludes pre-holiday slate - Reading Royals
- Reichenbach Makes 43 Saves as Admirals Blank Orlando - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Acquires Bligh from Indy - Wichita Thunder
- Nick Bligh Traded to Wichita - Indy Fuel
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Wings Add Point-Producing Defenseman Garret Cockerill - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rampage Recall Cannata, Meloche to AHL - Colorado Eagles
- Cannata's 30-Save Shutout Leads Colorado to 1-0 Win - Colorado Eagles
- Everblades Jump IceMen in 3-2 Home Victory - Florida Everblades
- WALKERS FIRST AS PRO OVERSHADOWED BY STEELHEADS WIN - Rapid City Rush
- Schaafsma Overtime Goal Gives Komets 5-4 Overtime Victory - Quad City Mallards
- Williams stops 38 shots in Monarchs victory - Manchester Monarchs
- Fuel Fall One Goal Short in Wednesday Battle with Kalamazoo - Indy Fuel