Reichenbach Makes 43 Saves as Admirals Blank Orlando

News Release

Orlando, FL. - Ty Reichenbach stood tall for the Admirals making 43 saves on 43 shots, recording his first professional shut out as Norfolk blanked Orlando 2-0 on Thursday night.

The Admirals have won three of their last four games, all of which have come against Orlando.

The first period say neither team score, however hostilities were renewed with a pair of fights in the opening frame. After a scoreless first period the Admirals got on the board thanks to the power play in the second. A full two-minute five-on-three turned into the game winning goal at the 15:17 mark of the period. Pinching down from the point, Pompeo found a loose puck in the high slot and slapped it home past Mackenzie Skapski, to give the Admirals a 1-0 lead.

From there it was a goaltending duel as Ty Reichenbach pushed kept the Solar Bears off the board. Late in the third with the Admirals leading 1-0 Grant Besse netted his team leading 13th goal of the season, sealing the win for the Admirals.

Norfolk finished the night one-for-six on the man-advantage while the Solar Bears were scoreless on six chances.

The Admirals and Solar Bears wrap up a five-game set on Saturday after a day off, before taking a few days off for the ECHL Holiday Break.

Norfolk returns home on December 29 to take on the Jacksonville Icemen.

