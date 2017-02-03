Registration for 2017 Summer Camps Now Open

February 3, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - San Jose Earthquakes News Release





The San Jose Earthquakes are delighted to open registration for its second year of summer camps with amazing programs and offers unique to the only MLS club in Northern California.

2016 was a huge success in our camps program and we continue summer 2017 with the same great programs, academy staff and benefits: ticket to a first team game, graduation at Avaya Stadium, camp shirt and meeting a first team professional player. Sign up to guarantee a spot this summer and also to get an amazing and exclusive offer for the March 4 Home Opener at Avaya Stadium, only available to 2017 campers!

