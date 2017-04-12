Register Named CCM Hockey ECHL Defenseman of The Year

News Release

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced that Matt Register of the Colorado Eagles is the CCM Hockey ECHL Defenseman of the Year for 2016-17 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.

The ECHL Defenseman of the Year award is presented annually to the defensive player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-around ability in the position.

David Makowski of Allen finished second, followed by Colorado's Jake Marto, Kevin Schulze of Wheeling and Toledo's Nolan Zajac.

"I know that Matt had his detractors, but he proved them wrong and his play through 72 games also proved that his best is yet to come," said Eagles president and general manager Chris Stewart.

Register also won the award in 2013-14 while with Ontario and joins four-time winner Chris Valicevic and three-time winner Tom Nemeth, both members of the ECHL Hall of Fame, as the only players to win the Defenseman of the Year award multiple times.

Named to the All-ECHL First Team last week, Register led ECHL defensemen with 64 points, seven game-winning goals and 218 shots on goal while he was second with 18 goals, tied for second with 46 assists and second with 29 power-play points (8g-21a).

ECHL Defenseman of the Year Award Winners 2016-17 Matt Register, Colorado Eagles 2015-16 Mathew Maione, Wheeling Nailers 2014-15 Mike Little, Florida Everblades 2013-14 Matt Register, Ontario Reign 2012-13 Sacha Guimond, Gwinnett Gladiators 2011-12 Aaron Schneekloth, Colorado Eagles 2010-11 Eric Regan, Elmira Jackals 2009-10 J.C. Sawyer, Toledo Walleye 2008-09 Dylan Yeo, Victoria Salmon Kings 2007-08 Peter Metcalf, Alaska Aces 2006-07 Jon Awe, Gwinnett Gladiators 2005-06 Ryan Gaucher, Alaska Aces 2004-05 Ray DiLauro, Wheeling Nailers 2003-04 Corey Neilson, Pensacola Ice Pilots 2002-03 Jim Baxter, Mississippi Sea Wolves 2001-02 Duncan Dalmao, Roanoke Express 2000-01 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers 1999-00 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers 1998-99 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators 1997-98 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators 1996-97 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators 1995-96 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators 1994-95 Brandon Smith, Dayton Bombers 1993-94 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers 1992-93 Derek Booth, Toledo Storm 1991-92 Scott White, Greensboro Monarchs 1990-91 Brett MacDonald, Nashville Knights 1989-90 Bill Whitfield, Virginia Lancers 1988-89 Kelly Szauter, Erie Panthers

The Eagles return home to face the Idaho Steelheads in Game One of the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 14th at 7:05pm.

Tickets for the 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the Eagles ticket office at 970-686-SHOT (7468) or purchase online at www.ColoradoEagles.com.

