Reeves Joins Studer Family of Companies as Event Sales Manager

December 27, 2016 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release





PENSACOLA, Fla., - Local wedding and event planner Shannon Reeves has joined the Studer Family of Companies as its Event Sales Manager, handling some of the area's most unique rental venues.

Reeves brings almost a decade of event planning experience both locally and across the Southeast. She will oversee all events at SoGourmet and the Bodacious Family of Shops, the DeVilliers Square office building and non-baseball events at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Inside a meticulously restored building on the iconic corner of Palafox St. and Main St., So Gourmet at the Bodacious Family of Shops has two balconies and a full open kitchen and is an ideal space for any event from company parties to receptions and cooking classes.

At Blue Wahoos Stadium, rental spaces include the Hancock Bank Club, the Better Homes and Gardens Main Street Properties Lounge and the Blue Wahoos team clubhouse among others. In this role Reeves will host and book events, work with vendors and assist other event planners throughout the community to utilize the unique Studer Family of Companies rental spaces.

After graduating from Florida State University in Tallahassee, Fla., Reeves started first as the event coordinator at the Pensacola Country Club in 2008. She went on to start her own wedding planning company, Shannon Reeves Events, based in both Tallahassee, Fla. and Tuscaloosa, Ala., that planned weddings and events throughout the Southeast.

Reeves was most recently the wedding planner at Great Southern Weddings, a subsidiary of the Great Southern Restaurant Group, in Pensacola.

Her event work has been featured in renowned wedding magazines Southern Weddings, Southern Bride and The Knot. Reeves' weddings have also been highlighted on a host of national wedding blogs including Style Me Pretty, Every Last Detail and Wedding Chicks.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Southern League Stories from December 27, 2016

Reeves Joins Studer Family of Companies as Event Sales Manager - Pensacola Blue Wahoos

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.