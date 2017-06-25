Reeling Giants Lose Seventh in a Row

News Release

VISALIA, CA - The San Jose Giants saw their losing streak reach a season-high seven games with a 2-1 defeat to the Visalia Rawhide on Saturday evening at Recreation Park. Visalia's Matt McPhearson drove home the go-ahead run with an RBI groundout in the bottom of the seventh before the Rawhide bullpen slammed the door on the Giants late to secure the victory. San Jose (30-43 overall, 0-3 second half) has now dropped the first three games of their second half-opening series to Visalia.

Ronnie Jebavy (2-for-4) had two of the Giants' four hits in the contest to lead the way offensively in defeat. The last 15 San Jose batters were retired by Rawhide pitching.

The Giants' only run of the night came in the top of the first. Back-to-back singles from Jebavy and Dillon Dobson to start the game put runners on the corners with none out. Aramis Garcia then hit a grounder to deep short that was mishandled by Sergio Alcantara for an error. Garcia was credited with an RBI on the play as Jebavy scored to give San Jose a 1-0 lead. Visalia starting pitcher Jose Almonte though prevented further damage when he struck out Heath Quinn and then induced Gio Brusa to ground into an inning-ending double play. The Giants would then manage only two more hits for the remainder of the game.

Conner Menez started on the mound for San Jose and began his evening with five scoreless innings. The Rawhide put the leadoff man on base in the third, fourth and fifth innings, but had that runner stranded in scoring position in each frame. Visalia finally tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth when Marty Herum launched a one-out solo home run to left. The homer was Herum's fifth of the season.

Menez received a no-decision after surrendering just one run over six solid innings of work. The left-hander gave up four hits, walked three and struck out seven during his 101-pitch performance.

With the game still tied, Caleb Simpson took over out of the Giants bullpen to begin the bottom of the seventh. The inning began with Daniel Lockhart beating out a slow grounder to second base for an infield single. Simpson followed with a strikeout of Henry Castillo, but a wild pitch advanced Lockhart to second. Then with Galli Cribbs at the plate, Lockhart, the potential go-ahead run, stole third. Cribbs eventually walked to put runners on the corners bringing McPhearson to the plate. McPhearson then hit a slow roller to shortstop that saw San Jose force out Cribbs at second. McPhearson, however, was easily safe at first on the fielder's choice as Lockhart scored to give Visalia a 2-1 lead.

Tommy Eveld pitched the top of the eighth for the Rawhide and struck out one batter in a 1-2-3 inning to keep Visalia ahead by a run. Rawhide All-Star reliever Bud Jeter then fanned three in a perfect top of the ninth to close out the game. Jeter needed just 10 pitches (all strikes) to punch out the side in the ninth.

J.R. Bradley (1-1) was credited with the win out of the Visalia bullpen after tossing perfect sixth and seventh innings. Jeter earned his league-leading 17th save of the season.

The Giants' final baserunner in the game was an infield single from Jebavy leading off the top of the fifth.

Simpson (0-4) was saddled with the loss after yielding the go-ahead run in the bottom of the seventh.

