RedHawks Even Series in Rain-Shortened Affair

WICHITA, Kans. - In a game shortened to seven innings due to rain, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks got an RBI single from Jesus Posso to break a 2-2 tie and hung on to beat the Wichita Wingnuts 3-2 on Saturday night at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

Fargo-Moorhead (16-14) seized an early 2-0 advantage in the first, when K.D. Kang grounded a two-run single off Wingnuts starter Charlie Leesman, who worked two innings in his first appearance since May 20.

TJ Mittelstaedt helped Wichita (18-10) answer in the bottom half of the frame when he poked an RBI single to plate Christian Stringer and cut the deficit in half.

It took until the fourth before the Wingnuts could even the score at 2-2, as Richard Prigatano tripled with one out and scored on a fly out from Leo Vargas. Wichita had a chance to grab their first lead in the fifth, but a double play ended the threat.

The RedHawks broke the deadlock in the seventh, when Posso slapped a base hit off Eddie Medina (3-1) to score Mitch Delfino, just ahead of a strong throw from Brennen Salgado.

Fargo-Moorhead reliever Tyler Thompson (1-1) picked up the victory with an inning and two thirds of scoreless relief.

The two teams played a top of the eighth inning, with Fargo-Moorhead scoring a run, but when rain forced a stoppage in play the final score reverted to the 3-2 mark that was in place at the end of seven innings.

The Wingnuts and RedHawks conclude their series tomorrow at 1:05, as Jordan Cooper (2-0, 2.32) faces off against lefty Tyler Alexander (1-2, 3.00). All the action will be broadcast on 1410 AM/93.9 FM, and at americanassociationbaseball.tv.

For information on tickets, group outings, and party packages, call the Wingnuts main office at (316) 264-NUTS, or visit the Wingnuts official website at www.wichitawingnuts.com.


