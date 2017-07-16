Redbirds Roll to Fifth-Straight Win

News Release

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds fired on all cylinders in a 9-1 win over the Round Rock Express (Rangers) Saturday night at AutoZone Park.

The Redbirds have won five-straight games and 13 of their last 15 and maintain a hold on the best record in Triple-A Baseball at 59-33. Memphis has won nine-straight games against the Express (41-52) and lead the season series 13-2.

Luke Weaver improved to 8-1 on the season with 5.0 innings of three-hit work, allowing just one run, to go along with six strikeouts and no walks. He lowered his season ERA to 1.92.

The offense rolled from the start, scoring seven runs in the first three innings and never looking back. Carson Kelly tied a career high with his ninth home run of the season, a two-run shot in the first inning, and Patrick Wisdom hit his 19th of the year in the seventh.

Along with Kelly and Wisdom's two-hit games, Aledmys Diaz was 2-for-3 with a run, an RBI, and a walk, Harrison Bader was 2-for-4 with an RBI double and two runs, and Alex Mejia had two hits and a double.

After Weaver, four Redbirds relievers combined for 4.0 shutout innings with one hit allowed. Zach Duke tossed a perfect seventh inning with two strikeouts in his fourth injury rehab appearance with the Redbirds.

The Redbirds have allowed three runs or fewer in six-straight games and 14 of the last 17 overall.

The Redbirds and the Express conclude their series tomorrow afternoon at 2:05.

