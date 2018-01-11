Redbirds Hosting Gameday Job Fair at AutoZone

News Release

Club Interviewing for Multiple Positions on Thursday, Jan. 25

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds are holding a Job Fair for seasonal gameday positions on Thursday, Jan. 25 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. in the Home Plate Club at AutoZone Park.

Available positions include field crew, Box Office ticket sellers, ushers, bat boys and girls, and Redbirds Promotional Team, among others. All positions are seasonal and part-time.

Returning employees do not need to apply or attend the Job Fair. The Redbirds are only able to hire people ages 18 and older. Offers may be made on the spot, pending background check and drug test results.

For more information on the Job Fair, and to see the available positions, visit www.memphisredbirds.com/jobfair .

The Redbirds' 2018 season begins on Thursday, April 5 at Round Rock, and the home opener is Tuesday, April 10 against Omaha. More information on the upcoming season, including promotions and giveaways, will be announced at www.memphisredbirds.com in the coming weeks and months.

