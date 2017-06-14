Redbirds Go Deep Six Times in 10-4 Win

News Release

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds slugged six home runs, two of which came from Luke Voit, and Jack Flaherty struck out 10 en route to a 10-4 win over the Colorado Springs Sky Sox (Brewers) Wednesday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

The win moved the Redbirds to 40-25 on the season, making this 2017 squad the quickest to 40 wins in franchise history. The 2000 club was 39-26 through the same 65 games.

The six long balls were one shy of matching the franchise record of seven, set on June 21, 2004 against Omaha and July 28, 2009 against Round Rock. Fresno is the only other team in the Pacific Coast League with six home runs in a game this season.

The Redbirds slugged multiple home runs in the first and third innings, with Voit hitting a three-run shot in the first and Harrison Bader adding a two-run blast two hitters later. Voit and Paul DeJong went back-to-back to begin the third, and Patrick Wisdom added a two-run homer a couple of batters after that.

Wisdom and DeJong each homered last night as well.

Randal Grichuk provided Memphis' sixth home run of the day with a no-doubter to left field with two outs in the sixth inning. Grichuk also threw out a runner at second base in the first for his third outfield assist in five games.

Despite being interrupted in the top of the fifth by a rain delay lasting 40 minutes, Flaherty struck out 10 in 6.0 innings of work with just one walk. He surrendered two home runs, but he ended up striking out the side in each inning the Sky Sox took him deep.

In 18.0 Triple-A innings this season, Flaherty has given up 11 hits, struck out 23, and only issued four walks.

The Redbirds now have four players with double-digit home run totals, with DeJong having 13, Voit and Wisdom adding 12 apiece, and Bader slugging 10.

Memphis and Colorado Springs continue their series tomorrow night at 7:05. The four-game set, and Memphis' seven-game homestand, concludes Friday night at 7:05.

Next Games at AutoZone Park The current homestand (June 9-16) continues with:

Thursday, June 15 (7:05 p.m.): All-Inclusive Night, where all Field Box, Dugout, and Club Level tickets cost $20 and include free hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and cheese, popcorn, and small sodas, Thirsty Thursday with select $2 beers Friday, June 16 (7:05 p.m.): Stubby Clapp Half-and-Half Replica Jersey giveaway to the first 1,500 fans, Friday Night Block Party with a band and $2 beers in the Plaza before the game

