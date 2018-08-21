Red Wings to Treat Tuesday's Tickets as Rain Checks

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings will treat tickets to Tuesday night's quasi-doubleheader as rain checks due to the delay between the start of the first and second game. The delay was due to a line of storms threatening the area.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday's game may exchange them for any remaining home date in 2018. All exchanges must be made in person at the Ticket Office. The Red Wings have nine remaining days left at Frontier Field: August 22-23 and August 28-September 3. Check RedWingsBaseball.com for game times and updated promotions.

