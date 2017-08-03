Red Wings to Treat Thursday\\"s Tickets as Rain Checks

August 3, 2017 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings
News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - Due to the two hour rain delay prior to the start of tonight's game, the Rochester Red Wings will consider all tickets dated August 3, 2017 as rain checks.
Fans with tickets to Thursday's game can exchange them for any of the 18 remaining regular season home games in 2017 for equal value seats.
All ticket exchanges must be made in person at the Frontier Field Ticket Office. For more information regarding the exchange policy, call 423-WING (9464).
