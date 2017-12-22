Red Wings Recall Bertuzzi from Griffins

News Release

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday recalled forward Tyler Bertuzzi from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Bertuzzi, 22, has totaled 14 points (7-7 - 14) and 34 penalty minutes in 16 appearances with the Griffins this season after missing the first nine games due to injury. He registered a season-high three points behind two power play goals and an assist in Grand Rapids' 5-4 loss at Chicago earlier today.

Detroit's third choice, 58th overall, in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Bertuzzi logged one shot in 9:13 of ice time during his season debut with the Red Wings on Dec. 9 against St. Louis. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound winger skated in seven games with Detroit last season, as he became the 157th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL.

Bertuzzi was awarded the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as the AHL's most valuable player in the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs while helping Grand Rapids win the franchise's second Calder Cup. His 19 points (9-10 - 19) in 19 games tied for sixth in the league and his 50 penalty minutes were an AHL high. Bertuzzi added 37 points (12-25 - 37) and 37 PIM in 48 regular season games with the Griffins in 2016-17.

Since joining Grand Rapids at the end of the 2014-15 season, the Sudbury, Ontario, native has accumulated 82 points (32-50 - 82), a plus-15 rating and 204 PIM in 137 regular season games, and 39 points (23-16 - 39) - second most in team postseason history - in 42 playoff appearances.

The Griffins continue their three-road-games-in-three-nights stretch tomorrow against the Iowa Wild at 8 p.m. EST.

