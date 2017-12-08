Red Wings Recall Bertuzzi and Reassign Nastasiuk

News Release

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday recalled forward Tyler Bertuzzi from the Grand Rapids Griffins and reassigned forward Zach Nastasiuk to the Griffins from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

Bertuzzi, in his third year as a professional, has tallied nine points (5-4 - 9) and 22 penalty minutes in 12 games with the Griffins this season after missing the first nine contests due to injury.

Detroit's third choice, 58th overall, in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Bertuzzi, 22, made his debut with the Red Wings last season - becoming the 157th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL - and averaged 9:06 of ice time in seven appearances.

A native of Sudbury, Ontario, Bertuzzi was awarded the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as the AHL's most valuable player in the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs while helping Grand Rapids win the franchise's second Calder Cup. His 19 points (9-10 - 19) in 19 games tied for sixth in the league and his 50 penalty minutes were an AHL high. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound winger added 37 points (12-25 - 37) and 37 PIM in 48 regular season games with the Griffins in 2016-17.

Since joining Grand Rapids at the end of the 2014-15 season, Bertuzzi has accumulated 77 points (30-47 - 77) in 133 regular season games and 39 points (23-16 - 39) - second most in team postseason history - in 42 playoff appearances.

Nastasiuk, 22, ties for fifth on the Walleye in scoring this season with 12 points (6-6 - 12) in 20 games.

Detroit's second choice, 48th overall, in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Nastasiuk has appeared in 45 career games with the Griffins since joining the team at the end of the 2013-14 season, accounting for nine points (3-6 - 9) and four PIM. He's also added an assist in 11 Calder Cup Playoff tilts. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound forward skated in seven contests in Grand Rapids during last year's campaign and tacked on one assist.

Playing in 92 career ECHL contests since 2015, all with Toledo, Nastasiuk has 66 points (29-37 - 66) and a plus-23 rating.

The Griffins host the Rockford IceHogs tonight at 7 p.m. to begin a three-games-in-three-nights stretch.

