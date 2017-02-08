Red Wings Reassign Sadowy to Toledo

February 8, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday reassigned forward Dylan Sadowy (SAD-oh-way) from the Grand Rapids Griffins to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye and the Griffins assigned goaltender Cal Heeter to the Walleye.

In his rookie campaign, the 20-year-old Sadowy has skated in 26 games with the Griffins, registering six points (4-2 - 6), a plus-two rating and 14 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning professional, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound winger played the last four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League, where he accumulated 188 points (116-72 - 188), a plus-23 rating and 245 PIM. Sadowy recorded back-to-back 40-goal outputs in his final two years. He notched 42 goals and 32 assists in 2014-15 with Saginaw before tallying 45 goals and 25 assists in 2015-16 as he split the season between the Spirit and Barrie. Sadowy skated in 20 career OHL Playoff contests and scored 10 points (6-4 - 10).

Originally drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the third round, 81st overall, of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Sadowy was acquired from San Jose by Detroit on May 26 in exchange for a third-round draft pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Heeter shows a 7-2-0 record in nine games with the Griffins this season. If he met the 900 minutes requirement, Heeter's 2.11 goals against average would place second in the AHL and his 0.932 save percentage would lead the league. The 6-foot-4 netminder recorded his first shutout in a Griffins uniform when he turned aside 35 shots in a 5-0 victory against Cleveland on Jan. 21.

Rattling off eight consecutive victories to begin the 2016-17 campaign in Toledo, Heeter is 10-1-0 in 11 games with the Walleye, totaling a 3.03 GAA and a 0.898 save percentage.

He has played in 86 career AHL games since 2012-13, including 76 with Adirondack, and posted a 35-43-6 record to go along with a 2.70 GAA and five shutouts. Heeter has logged one game in the NHL, debuting with the Philadelphia Flyers on April 13, 2014.

A native of St. Louis, Heeter is in his first season back in North America after spending the latter half of the 2014-15 season with Zagreb Medvescak (KHL) and then splitting the 2015-16 campaign between Medvescak and Hamburg (DEL). In 28 games in the KHL, Heeter showed a 9-11-4 record and a 2.76 GAA. Closing last season with Hamburg, Heeter was 11-8 with a 3.00 GAA and a 0.900 save percentage.

