Red Wings Re-Sign Lashoff and McIlrath

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday signed defensemen Brian Lashoff and Dylan McIlrath to two-year contract extensions.

Lashoff, 26, notched 11 points (3-8 - 11) and 32 PIM in 62 games with the Griffins this year before chipping in four points (1-3 - 4) in 17 Calder Cup Playoff games. Second all time in club history in postseason games played with 68, Lashoff is one of only three players to be on both of Grand Rapids' Calder Cup-winning teams. The 6-foot-3, 221-pound blueliner skated in five games in Detroit this season and averaged 12:30 in ice time.

In his career, Lashoff has played in 122 regular season games with the Wings over parts of four seasons (2012-15, 2016-17), totaling 13 points (2-11 - 13) and 57 PIM, while also appearing in eight Stanley Cup Playoff contests. Lashoff became the 126th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he made his debut with the Red Wings on Jan. 21, 2013 at Columbus.

A native of Albany, N.Y., Lashoff has appeared in 330 games with the Griffins - seventh most in franchise history - since 2008-09, tallying 69 points (16-53 - 69) and 165 PIM and scoring 16 points (4-12 - 16) in the postseason.

Acquired by Detroit from the Florida Panthers on March 1 along with a third-round pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft in exchange for left wing Thomas Vanek, McIlrath contributed four assists and 42 PIM in 21 games with the Griffins. He added five assists, 25 PIM and tied for a team-high plus-10 rating while skating in all 19 postseason tilts and helping Grand Rapids win the Calder Cup.

The New York Rangers' first choice, 10th overall, in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, McIlrath has played in 43 career NHL games since 2013-14 between the Rangers and Florida Panthers, totaling five points (3-2 - 5) and 94 PIM while also appearing in one Stanley Cup Playoff game with New York.

The 6-foot-5, 236-pound blueliner has skated in 225 AHL regular season contests since 2010-11. Between Connecticut (2010-11, 2012-13), Hartford (2013-17), Springfield (2016-17) and Grand Rapids, McIlrath has totaled 47 points (13-34 - 47) and 543 PIM and added seven points (0-7 - 7) in 39 Calder Cup Playoff games.

