Red Wings, LiveSource Team up for New Partnership

News Release

Mobile platform will allow fans to bid on memorabilia to support various charitable organizations

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings and LiveSource, LLC are pleased to announce a new partnership to utilize an in-the-moment mobile auction platform prior to and during the 2018 baseball season.

The Red Wings will be using the LiveSource mobile app to offer fans opportunities for unique memorabilia and fan experiences. Specifically, the LiveSource app will streamline all specialty jersey auctions throughout the season and provide a better experience for fans bidding at the ballpark. Fans who are not in attendance at a particular game will have the opportunity to bid through the app as well.

For those fans who do not have a smart phone, the Red Wings will have a table set up at each jersey auction to assist fans in the bidding process.

"We are continuously looking for ways to improve the game day experience for our fans at Frontier Field," said Red Wings General Manager Dan Mason. "We're excited to partner with LiveSource and believe this new app will help increase contributions to our various charitable organizations throughout the season."

Founded in 2016 by Scott F. Levin, LiveSource enables partners to surprise and electrify fans with unanticipated opportunities to own unique collectibles and experiences. LiveSource partners can react instantly to initiate auctions for the fans while they are most excited - right then and there during the event. LiveSource auctions will allow Red Wings fans to support and connect with the team in a fun and exciting way by gaining in-the-moment access to authenticated memorabilia and experiences. By monetizing fan experiences and game memorabilia, LiveSource will create new avenues for quality fundraising that don't necessitate months of advance planning and preparation. The LiveSource software is simple and easy to use, and it handles the entire sales process from posting to payment to arranging delivery.

"LiveSource is thrilled to be partnering with one of the preeminent baseball organizations in the country," said Scott Levin, Founder of LiveSource. "The Red Wings will be exciting fans by delivering unique auction items during many of their games, and our passionate team will be supporting them at every turn to make sure this is hugely successful for the Red Wing organization, their fans and LiveSource. I think we'll have baseball fans at these games and from around the country tuned in and bidding at every event where we are present."

LiveSource is a mobile app and website that facilitates in-the-moment auctions and raffles before, during and after events. LiveSource is designed to benefit colleges, universities, athletes and entertainers. The LiveSource platform gives fans in attendance and at home the ability to bid on items and experiences that become available during an event. Bidding, winning, payment and delivery is all facilitated on mobile devices through the LiveSource app and website.

