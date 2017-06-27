Red Wings Defeat Bisons

News Release

In the second game of a Monday night doubleheader, the Bisons fell to Rochester at Coca-Cola Field by a 4-2 margin. A home run from the Red Wings' Leonardo Reginatto sealed the victory for the visitors.

Reginatto took the first pitch he saw from Buffalo's Cesar Valdez (L, 3-2) and drilled the ball out of the park towards left field for only his second home run of the season. The two-run homer also plated ByungHo Park-who reached base after a walk.

Rochester first got on the board with a Niko Goodrum sacrifice fly to Jon Berti, scoring Zack Granite . An inning later after a Bengie Gonzalez double, Granite sent a grounder towards second base to score Gonzalez, giving the Red Wings a 2-0 advantage.

Shane Opitz had a big game two for the Herd, collecting a pair of doubles on the evening in the second and fourth innings respectively. Bringing his season total to 10 doubles, the shortstop's first of the night gave the Herd their opening score, plating Jarrod Saltalamacchia from second base.

Buffalo's only other score of the night was in the third inning. Rowdy Tellez brought the Herd into scoring position with a line drive double to left field on a 1-2 pitch. Later in the frame, Jason Leblebijian hit a right field single to score Tellez.

Valdez's start for the Herd went for the entire seven innings of play. The righty gave up four runs off of 10 hits and struck out four batters in the process

Buffalo continues their five-game home series with Rochester on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. Lucas Harrell (0-0, 1.69 ERA) will man the mound for the Herd and lefty Nik Turley (1-3, 2.05 ERA) will start for the Red Wings.

BISONS NOTES: Buffalo is now 5-13 this season when they play a game that is part of a double header...Out of both games today, Jason Leblebijian had one of the better overall performances for the Herd tonight, going a combined 3-6...Rowdy Tellez went a perfect 4-4 in game two...Christian Lopes is now on a day-to-day basis with a right leg injury.

